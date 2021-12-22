Texas A&M out of Gator Bowl; Wake Forest needs replacement

* this story has been updated after a Zoom press conference with coach Dave Clawson and athletics director John Currie. *





Wake Forest still wants to play in the Gator Bowl after Texas A&M's withdrawal, coach Dave Clawson and athletics director John Currie said Wednesday afternoon.

"Our players want to play in a bowl game, and we were -- and are -- very excited (by) the opportunity to hopefully still play in the Gator Bowl," Clawson said.

Texas A&M withdrew from the Dec. 31 game against the Deacons because of an increased number of COVID-19 positives and season-ending injuries, according to a news release from the Gator Bowl.

It leaves the Gator Bowl scrambling to find an opponent for the Deacons, who have won 10 games in a season for only the second time in program history.

And it's a situation that's kind of starting in the 11th hour.

Clawson said the Deacons don't want to get to the weekend -- and hence, Christmas -- still unsure of whether they're playing in the bowl game. So if no opponent is determined by early Friday, the bowl is likely to be canceled.

"I had a meeting with the captains just a few hours ago ... and basically said, 'Do you guys still want to play in the bowl if we can find an opponent?'" Clawson said. "And it was 'yes,' but with a qualifier.

"They don't want to be here during Christmas Day if there's still uncertainty. We just don't want to be hanging around, lifting, practicing without a purpose if there's not a relative certainty that we're going to have the actual bowl game."

There isn't a shortage of suitors, at least from what Currie said. Early in the press conference he said he was aware of four teams that had reached out to express interest in playing -- about halfway through the press conference, Currie said a fifth team had just contacted him.

"I got another text just a minute ago from another team that's interested," Currie said.

Currie said it was a mixture of teams that were not bowl eligible and teams that have already played in a bowl game.

It's important to note that it's not Wake Forest's decision, as Currie explained, to determine who it plays in the bowl game.

That's up to the Gator Bowl and the bowl's partners, which includes the ACC and ESPN.

"Right now, based on the fact that there's interest, I'm really encouraged," Currie said of the prospect of finding a team to play the Deacons. "But certainly, it's complex and ... Greg McGarity has done a great job as executive director of the Taxslayer Gator Bowl. It's sort of in his hands to figure out how that needs to work."