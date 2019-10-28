WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Wake Forest freshman forward Tariq Ingraham will miss the 2019-20 season due to injury. Ingraham suffered a torn left Achilles tendon in practice on Thursday (Oct. 24) and had surgery on Friday (Oct. 25).

“We are heartbroken that Tariq will miss his freshman season,” said head coach Danny Manning. “He had worked so hard since arriving on campus this summer and had been having a great start to preseason practices. We know he will work hard to rehab from this injury over the upcoming months and will be ready to contribute next season.”

A native of Philadelphia, the 6-9 Ingraham was a 1,000 point scorer at Monsignor Bonner & Archbishop Prendergast High School in the famed Philly Catholic League. Last season, he helped the school reach the Pennsylvania state final. The Demon Deacons open the season on Nov. 6with a visit to Boston College. The home schedule begins Nov. 10 as the Deacs host Columbia.