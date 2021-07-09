Tampa receiver commits to Wake Forest

Wake Forest added another important piece to the small 2022 recruiting class on Friday night with the commitment of Jesuit (Fla.) receiver Jaydn Girard. The Tampa area receiver picked up his offer from the Deacs two weeks ago just after the dead period and it was a fairly quick romance between the player and the school.

Girard had 30 catches for 671 yards and 11 touchdowns as a junior for the Tigers helping his team to a 14-1 season before losing in the state Semi-Finals to American Heritage.