Swindell is the first D commit for Wake's 2022 class

Vance HS (NC) defensive lineman Jalen Swindell fell in love on a visit to Wake Forest and the Deacs who were an early offer for the big lineman got some good news on Thursday with his commitment. Swindell couldn't wait any longer to make his decision after his visit and he gave the Deacs staff the good news.

"Wake Forest just felt like home. I just felt like I could stay there for the next three to four years and I could learn a lot from coach (Dave) Cohen," Swindell said. "When I told him I was committing, coach Cohen was so happy. He had the biggest smile ever."



The Swindell family accompanied Jalen to Winston-Salem and they had the same reaction he did to the visit.

"They loved it," he said of his family's reaction.

