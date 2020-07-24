DeaconsIllustrated - Surratt Selected to Maxwell Award Watch List

The award is presented to the college player of the year. This is the third national watch list Surratt has been placed on in the past two weeks. He was chosen for the Biletnikoff Award Watch List on July 16 and the Wuerffel Trophy Watch List on Thursday.

SOUTHAMPTON, Pa. – Wake Forest redshirt junior wide receiver Sage Surratt was selected to the Maxwell Award Watch List, as announced by the Maxwell Football Club on Friday.

Last season before a season-ending injury, Surratt was one of the most explosive players in the country. In those nine games in 2019, he led all Power-5 receivers with 1,001 receiving yards while totaling 11 touchdowns.

During his sophomore campaign, Surratt recorded four games of 150 or more receiving yards. No other Wake Forest player has ever had more than two in a season or four in a career.

Surratt had one of the most explosive receiving games in Wake Forest history when he went for 196 yards against Louisville. The game ranks third in the program's history just trailing John Henry Mills 230-yard performance against Duke in 1990 and Wayne Baumgardner's 271-yard outing against South Carolina in 1980.

This season the Lincolnton, N.C. native will look to cement his place as one of the best wide receivers in ACC history. He comes into the season averaging 111.2 receiving yards per game, eighth-best in conference history. Surratt also needs just 10 more career touchdowns to tie Ricky Proehl for the school record.