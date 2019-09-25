The Biletnikoff Award, given by the Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation, is awarded each year to the most outstanding receiver in the Football Bowl Subdivision. The award recipient is selected by the Biletnikoff Award National Selection Committee, a group of prominent college football journalists, commentators, announcers and Biletnikoff Award winners.

Surratt, a 6-3, 215-pound redshirt sophomore, has a team-high 30 receptions for 484 yards and five touchdowns this season. He has over 100 yards receiving in three of the Demon Deacons’ four games this season and recently surpassed the 1,000-yard mark in career receiving yards in his 17th career game.

“Our receivers are playing at a very high level and Sage Surratt, along with Scotty Washington, gives us two of the best receivers, not only in the ACC, but in the country,” said head coach Dave Clawson. “Sage is able to utilize his size and skills and intelligence to excel as a pass receiver.”

Surratt leads the ACC and is fourth in the nation in receiving yards per game with 121.0. He is second in the ACC and ninth nationally with 7.5 receptions per game.

Surratt has caught a touchdown pass in each of his last six games, tying the school record.

The 2019 Biletnikoff Award winner will be presented the Biletnikoff Award trophy by TQC Foundation Chairman Steve Dobson, III, college and pro football hall of famer Fred Biletnikoff, and the dynamic and inspiring keynoter and college football hall of famer Lou Holtz before 550 patrons at the Biletnikoff Award Banquet at the University Center Club at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee on Saturday, February 15, 2020.

Wake Forest, with a 4-0 record and ranked No. 24 in the Amway Coaches Poll, opens ACC play on Saturday, Sept. 28 when the Deacons travel to Boston College. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. on ACC Network.