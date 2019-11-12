Sunday Okeke to Miss Remainder of 2019-20 Season Due to Injury
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Wake Forest junior forward Sunday Okeke will miss the remainder of the 2019-20 season due to injury. Ingraham suffered a torn right Achilles tendon in Sunday’s victory over Columbia and had surgery on Monday.
“Sunday’s injury is heartbreaking and we will miss his presence on the court,” said head coach Danny Manning. “He has worked hard to improve over the last two seasons and has always given us tremendous effort, both in practice and in games. We know he will use his positive attitude to work through the rehab process and we look forward to having him back on the court next season.”
A native of Nigeria, the 6-8 Okeke has appeared in 45 games off the bench for the Deacons over the past two-plus seasons. He set career highs of six points and eight rebounds in last year’s game at NC State. Okeke grabbed three rebounds in three minutes of action against Columbia before suffering the injury. The Demon Deacons return to action Wednesday against UNC Asheville. Game time at the LJVM Coliseum is 7 p.m.