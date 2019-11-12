WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Wake Forest junior forward Sunday Okeke will miss the remainder of the 2019-20 season due to injury. Ingraham suffered a torn right Achilles tendon in Sunday’s victory over Columbia and had surgery on Monday.

“Sunday’s injury is heartbreaking and we will miss his presence on the court,” said head coach Danny Manning. “He has worked hard to improve over the last two seasons and has always given us tremendous effort, both in practice and in games. We know he will use his positive attitude to work through the rehab process and we look forward to having him back on the court next season.”