News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-25 15:39:11 -0500') }} football Edit

Strnad breaks down the LB position and new defense

Tcsb9z8smkanenul1kqs
Strnad at the ACC Kickoff in Charlotte (Jim Dedmon/USAToday)
Kelly Quinlan • DeaconsIllustrated
Managing Editor

CHARLOTTE- Senior linebacker Justin Strnad has become the anchor of the Wake Forest defense. After a couple of rough seasons on the defensive side of the ball, Strnad is expecting a different outco...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}