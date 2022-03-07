Steve Forbes signs extension with Wake Forest

Wake Forest has made sure its men’s basketball coach isn’t going anywhere after authoring a 10-win ACC turnaround that has resulted in a fifth-place league finish and presumed NCAA tournament berth.

Steve Forbes agreed to an extension, the school announced Monday morning just a couple of hours after the ACC announced that Forbes was the league’s coach of the year.

“My family and I are incredibly proud and extremely grateful to call Wake Forest and Winston-Salem our home,” Forbes said through a news release. “We place a high value on the incredible commitment and unwavering support that we have received from (athletics director) John Currie, President Susan R. Wente, and the entire Wake Forest community since our arrival.

The statement continued to highlight the support that Currie has given Forbes as coach, along with the support of Wente.

Forbes was hired on April 30, 2020, about a month and a half after the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the sports world on a global scale. He was the only Power 6 conference coach hired in the aftermath of the 2019-20 college basketball season coming to a screeching halt.

Wake Forest went 6-16 in his first season, which concluded with an eight-game losing streak.

A roster overhaul between Forbes’ first and second seasons helped the Deacons to heights – 20-plus wins, the non-Dayton portion of the NCAA tournament, a bye in the ACC tournament – they hadn’t experienced in more than a decade.

Forbes came to Wake Forest after five seasons at East Tennessee State. His other head coaching gigs have been junior colleges – Northwest Florida State and Barton Community College. He’s been an assistant coach at a litany of places, most notably Wichita State, Tennessee and Texas A&M.