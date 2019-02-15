Shellman plans visit to Winston-Salem after WF offer
Savannah (Ga.) athlete James Shellman plays on both sides of the ball at Islands HS and he has the attention of the Wake Forest coaching staff after communicating with them for over a year. In the ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news