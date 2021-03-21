DeaconsIllustrated - Shaw's Takeaways: Big Shots Rock Hill Tip-Off

Shaw's Takeaways: Big Shots Rock Hill Tip-Off
ROCK HILL, S.C. – When you are ranked the No. 34 prospect in the country, you are going to get your opponents' best game every time you are on the court. The Big Shots Rock Hill Tip-Off featured a proving ground of sorts for 2022 Rivals150 No. 34 Jazian Gortman, as he lined up in his semi-final match-up against No. 88 B.J. Edwards.
Gortman has exploded in the national rankings, going from unranked to to No. 34 overall. The ranking however has yet to parlay into offers. His current Power Five offers are Maryland, Clemson, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Wake Forest and Providence. Gortman told us, “I am not sure why I am not getting any schools looking, I can’t control that. I try to take every game personally and come out and do something special.”
Gortman provided something special for everyone watching, as he finished with a game-high 31 points. Gortman has ridiculous craft off the bounce and his footwork gets him open looks in any situation. No matter who Bmaze Elite threw at him, no matter what double team they brought, Gortman was nothing short of spectacular. His 31 points included three threes, 6-of-7 at the free throw line and any number of mid-range jumpers and off hand finishes at the rim. The skill, the pop, the craft, the handle, it is all there.
Edwards has a final six of Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Wake Forest, Florida, Georgia and Virginia Tech. He finished with a steady 12 points, and the win, in the game.
*****
*****
OTHER STANDOUTS
Dillingham has been on fire in 2021, leading his Combine Academy team to a state championship with an average win margin over 20-points per game. These performances have not stopped in travel ball as Dillingham showed up in Rock Hill and exploded for 26-points in his first game, only to follow that up with 35-points in his second game. Dillingham is the 2023 Rivals150 No. 12 prospect, with his shot making ability and slippery way to get a clean look with the ball hands. Dillingham’s innate scoring ability continues to shine every time on the floor.
*****
Huntley-Hatfield walks on the floor looking the part, standing every bit of 6-foot-9 and 230 pounds. The long armed forward finished today with a 22-point double-double in his first game and followed that up with a 19-point double-double in his semi-final win. Huntley-Hatfield said after the game his recruiting is down to Auburn, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Syracuse and Wake Forest. He admits he is contemplating coming out in 2021 or the 2022 class, and each school would take him in both. However, he wants to play through the travel season and see how much he can “dominate” the circuit to gauge if he is ready.
*****
Wessler teamed with the aforementioned Dillingham this season, his first at Combine Academy. The 7-foot lefty developed his game throughout the year, as it culminated in the program’s first state championship. At this event, Wessler showcased patience on the block with a go-to over his right shoulder for an up and under or jump hook. He finished with 21-points and 12-rebounds in his first game and then an MVP winning 17-points and 11-rebound performance in the semi-finals. Wessler said he currently hears the most from Wake Forest, South Florida and Virginia Tech. Expect a lot of Power Five eyes to be on Wessler the second college coaches are allowed on the road.
*****
NEW PROSPECT TO WATCH
Any time a 6-foot-11 player walks on the floor, scouts tend to take note. When you look at the roster and see Ramsey is only a sophomore you start to look closely. While the Abingdon, Va. post player is still raw, his tools are definitely there. Ramsey showed some toughness on the boards, natural shot blocking ability around the rim and he even knocked down a couple spot threes on the day. He is brand new to the scene, but do not be surprised if we are talking about multiple offers for him, a year from now.