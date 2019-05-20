GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Wake Forest sophomore Bobby Seymour was picked as the ACC Player of the Year, the league announced Monday afternoon.Seymour is the seventh ACC Player of the Year in program history, as well as the second of the last five years. He joins the ranks of Will Craig (2015), Jamie D'Antona (2003), Bill Merrifield (1982, 83), Brick Smith (1981) and Kenny Baker (1977).The St. John, Indiana native leads the nation with 92 RBIs, most in NCAA Division I since Buster Posey had 93 in 2008. He is also two off Jon Palmeiri's program record of 94 set in 1999.

"We couldn't be prouder of Bobby for all he has accomplished this season," head coach Tom Walter said. "He put in countless hours of work in during the offseason to take his game to the next level and now he's one of the most feared hitters in the country. He has a bright future ahead of him and he's extremely deserving of this award."Seymour also leads the ACC with a .377 average to go along with 19 doubles and nine home runs.He was selected as the first team honoree at first base, and joined as a first team All-ACC selection by teammate Chris Lanzilli.

Lanzilli, selected as an outfielder, batted .350 with 19 doubles, 16 home runs and 67 RBIs, ranking in the top five of the ACC in each category.Awards and All-ACC teams were selected by a vote of the ACC head coaches.

2019 All-ACC Baseball Teams

Player of the Year – Bobby Seymour, Wake Forest

First Team

1B – Bobby Seymour, Wake Forest

OF – Chris Lanzilli, Wake Forest

