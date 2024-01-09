Poor starts to each half didn’t help Wake Forest, nor did 20 turnovers, as the Deacons lost for the first time since the weekend before Thanksgiving.

Florida State beat Wake Forest 87-82 on Tuesday night at the Donald L. Tucker Center.

The Seminoles (9-6, 3-1 ACC) won for the third straight game, all of which have been ACC home games, while the Deacons’ nine-game winning streak was snapped.

Wake Forest (11-4, 3-1) yo-yoed between poor starts to both halves, trailing by as much as 12 in the first half and 13 in the second. The Deacons rallied to lead in both halves, but were unable to hold onto the leads.

Wake Forest didn’t make a field goal for the first 6-plus minutes of the second half. Before the first field goal — a jumper by Hunter Sallis after he initially lost the ball — the Deacons committed six turnovers.

Wake’s second-half lead came at 69-67 with 6:19 left. FSU scored the next eight points and led by as much as 10 with about two minutes left. The Deacons cut the deficit to three two times in the closing stretch but never had possession when it was a one-score game, as the Seminoles made five free throws in the final minute.

Cameron Hildreth led Wake Forest with 25 points on 9-for-18 shooting, and Kevin Miller added 21 points. Freshman Parker Friedrichsen had 13 points and Sallis had 10 points.

FSU, back to playing in waves, had 11 players enter the game and each of them played at least 9 minutes. Jamir Watkins led FSU with 19 points, Darin Green Jr. had 17 points and Baba Miller scored 14, along with three blocks.

Wake Forest scored the game’s first five points. That was the good part; the bad was giving up the next 10 points.

The predictably unpredictable part of that is Miami leads the ACC and is second in the country in kill shots (runs of 10 straight points or more) and didn’t have one against the Deacons on Saturday; FSU had one before this game reached the first media timeout.

FSU’s largest lead of the first half was 12, at 27-15. That’s when coach Steve Forbes fired off a timeout. His message — probably something along the lines of stop committing careless turnovers, get back on defense — was received, as Wake Forest scored the next eight points and later had a 7-0 run to tie the game at 32-32.

Things went back and forth until halftime. The Deacons actually got a four-point lead, with Miller defying the laws of gravity for a floater that made it 38-34, before FSU scored eight of the last 11 points of the half to lead 42-41.