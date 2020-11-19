DeaconsIllustrated - Roberson Added to Biletnikoff Award Watch List

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Wake Forest redshirt junior wide receiver Jaquarii Roberson was added to the Fred Biletnikoff Award Watch List, as announced by the Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation on Thursday morning.

The award is presented annually to the nation's outstanding college receiver regardless of position.

Through seven games, Roberson has tallied 45 catches and 657 receiving yards, both ranking in the top five in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Roberson is coming off the best game of his career, posting a career-high 12 receptions for a career-high 167 yards and a career-best two scores. His 12 catches are the most by any ACC player in a single game this season

.Additionally, they are tied for the second-most in the Dave Clawson era and are tied for 12th in program history. Only Kendall Hinton has had more receptions in a single game under Clawson, pulling in 13 catches against Louisville in 2019.

Roberson has three of the Demon Deacons four 100-plus yard receiving games this season including a 130-yard performance at Syracuse and a 126-yard performance versus Virginia.

Against Syracuse, Roberson connected with Sam Hartman for an 80-yard touchdown reception. The catch the longest offensive play of the season for the Demon Deacons and the second-longest play overall of the season (Donavon Greene 96-yard kick return touchdown vs. Campbell on Oct. 2).

The 80-yard completion is tied for the fourth-longest pass completion in Wake Forest history.