Rivals150 guard Oquendo could wait until spring
LAS VEGAS -- One of the more explosive wing players in the country, Rivals150 guard Kario Oquendo has to decide whether to pick a school early or ride it out until the spring to see what type of in...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news