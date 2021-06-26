Rivals150 guard Jazian Gortman continues meteoric rise

Perhaps no player in the country has made a more drastic jump over the past year than 2022 Rivals150 No. 34 Jazian Gortman. The Columbia (S.C.) Keenan High point guard was unranked with only East Tennessee State and Appalachian State offers in March of last year. This summer, the 6-foot-1 Gortman has become one of the nation’s most dangerous guards with the ball in his hands.

“It has been pretty good getting out and playing this competition across the country with the Nightrydas (EYBL) this year. I am able to get a look and see where I am at every weekend, never stop getting better,” Gortman said. “I have been playing pretty well, I have been able to go out there and do what I need to do and have been able to get my team a lot of wins. At the end of the day, I have my matchups, but we all have matchups, I just want to win the games.”

Gortman has become a hot commodity among college programs, and he is about to get ready for his official visits.

“I am up to 20 offers now," he said. "I would say I am hearing the most from Wake Forest, Florida State, Illinois and Miami. Illinois hasn’t offered me yet, but (assistant coach) Chester Frazier is keeping in contact with me. I know I am going to visit Wake Forest and Florida State, and I should be trying to get down to Miami and Alabama.”

