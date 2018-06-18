Wake Forest has always been a special place for four-star Nolan Groulx because of the relationships he was in Winston Salem. The wide receiver out of Cornelius (N.C.) Hough announced his commitment to the Demon Deacons on Father's Day.

IN HIS OWN WORDS…

"It's a good fit for me and I know a lot of the players up there from Sam Hartman to Cade Carney to Chase Monroe," Groulx said. "I used to play with a lot of then. The culture up there is great and the program is doing well right now. They have new facilities coming and there are some good players coming in. It's just one hour away from home and that means a lot to me.

"I fit in that offense really well," he said. "I want to help out any way I can. They want me to play outside and slot receiver. The way they want me to read the defense and find holes fits really well with my playing style. I'll be able to go in and help out early.

"Moving forward I want to help out anyway I can," said Groulx. "All the coaches did a great job recruiting me. I've been spending a lot of time with them."