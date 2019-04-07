RCS Charlotte: Whitter recalls his decision to commit to Wake Forest
Kelly Quinlan completed the interview for this content.
In-state linebacker Shane Whitter committed to Wake Forest just over a month ago. On Sunday, he was in the Charlotte area looking to rise his stock, and compete against the best of the best in the region.
Before doing that, though, Whitter recalled his decision to commit to the Demon Deacons.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news