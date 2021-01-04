DeaconsIllustrated - RB Kenneth Walker, DB Trey Rucker enter transfer portal

Two members of Wake Forest's 2019 class entered the transfer portal on Monday morning, sources confirmed to DeaconsIllustrated.

Kenneth Walker III, a sophomore running back, as well as defensive back Trey Rucker made the decision to explore their options following two seasons in Winston-Salem.

Walker, an Arlington (Tenn.) native, rushed for 1,158 yards and 17 TD (13 this season) during his two seasons.

Rucker, a Fairfax (Va.) native, had a total of 84 tackles, 2 TFL, and 2 INT throughout his two seasons.

Both players were regular contributors, and will be missed by head coach Dave Clawson and his staff should they choose to go elsewhere.

