Deacons’ offensive rebounding has become a strength with an obvious, 7-foot reason as to why

Efton Reid III has made a big difference in how many extra possessions Wake Forest gets. (Courtesy of Wake Forest Athletics)

Sometimes, all you have to do with a coach who understands the job of sports media is to start a question down the right path. That’s where things were headed after Wake Forest beat Miami on Saturday, and it was mentioned to coach Steve Forbes that in seven games without Efton Reid III, his Deacons team had one game with double-digit offensive rebounds. And that in seven games with Reid, it’s happened four times — including a season-high 18 offensive rebounds in Saturday’s heavyweight matchup. “He’s the reason,” Forbes interjected. Referring to Wake’s first seven games as B.E. (Before Efton) and the following games as A.E. (After Efton) is only done partially in jest. In the former, the Deacons went 4-3; in the latter, they're 7-0 and taking a nine-game winning streak to Florida State for Tuesday night's game. Wake Forest is a different team with a reliable 7-footer in the middle for a multitude of reasons. The one that was most obvious against the Hurricanes is Reid’s tenacity in rebounding. He had seven of Wake’s 18 offensive rebounds on Saturday; seven of the eight players to play for the Deacons had at least one. “He keeps balls alive,” Forbes said of Reid. “He gives Andrew (Carr) a chance, too, to get off of the 5-man and fly in from the 4.” Transition defense was a premium against Miami, but Wake Forest only sending Reid and Carr to the offensive glass is going to be common. “To get that many rebounds with really only sending two most of the time, that’s pretty damn good,” Forbes said. “And I would say (Reid) is a big reason for a lot of that. “He’s a big boy. And he’s got good hands, timing, all of that.” Wake’s offensive rebound percentage for the season is 28.2%, which is 223rd in the country (per KenPom). But here’s the thing: Wake’s offensive rebound percentage for the seven games was 24.8%, which would rank in the 300s of KenPom for the season to date. Across the last seven games — A.E. — it’s 31.5%, which is around 110th for the scope of the full season.

********** Here’s what to know ahead of Tuesday night’s game: Time: 7 p.m. Location: Donald L. Tucker Center, Tallahassee, Fla. TV: ACC Network. Series; last meeting: FSU leads 29-28; Wake Forest won 90-75 on Jan. 11 last year and has won three straight meetings with the Seminoles. Records: Wake Forest 11-3, 3-0 ACC; FSU 8-6, 2-1.

Wake's Cameron Hildreth, right, has made 10 of 15 3-pointers in three ACC games. (Courtesy of Wake Forest Athletics)

Stat to watch: 38%. That’s Wake’s 3-point shooting percentage, 22nd in the country and second in the ACC (trailing the team the Deacons just beat). The Deacons don’t take a ton of 3s — they don’t have to, with three guards who can score in the paint and two interior scorers — but they’ve sure been accurate when taking them. Wake’s worst percentage in a game this season is 30.8%, which were the 8-for-26 clips against Elon and Rutgers. In the last four games, Wake Forest has shot 37 of 85 (43.5%) from beyond the arc. The buoy for that percentage has been Cameron Hildreth. Wake’s junior guard caught fire against Miami and was 5-for-9 on Saturday, marking a career-high in 3s — and it came four days after the first game that he made three 3s.

Matchup to watch: Wake’s rotation against FSU’s depth. The record doesn’t reflect it, but this has some semblance of the Leonard Hamilton teams of old (as in, three seasons ago) that came at you in waves and made you question how many scholarships they had. Sometimes it’s as simple as getting healthy. “We’re finally getting some semblance of a rotation,” Hamilton said on the ACC teleconference Monday. “I think the last two games, we’ve had close to 40 points off the bench. Jaylan Gainey, he’s probably about 80% now, made an impact on the last two games. “Getting Cam Corhen back from the toe fracture … gives us some quality depth in our post position.” It’s also, as Wake Forest knows, sometimes as complicated as getting a player out of NCAA purgatory. The mid-December court ruling that made every second-time transfer eligible to play meant FSU got guard Primo Spears into its rotation. He started his career at Duquesne and was at Georgetown last season; in his six games this season, FSU is 4-2 and he’s scored in double figures every game. His go-ahead free throws with 1.2 seconds left lifted the Seminoles to a win over Virginia Tech. Wake’s depth doesn’t have as much quantity, but the quality is probably equal. The Deacons’ starting lineup matches up well against anybody in the ACC, and bringing Parker Friedrichsen, Zach Keller and Marqus Marion off the bench allows for plenty of flexibility in Forbes’ rotation.

FSU's Baba Miller dribbles around Virginia Tech's Tyler Nickel on Saturday. (Melina Myers/USA Today Sports Images)

Seminole to watch: Forward Baba Miller (No. 11). What’s discussed above makes picking one player to watch more difficult than usual. We’ll go with Miller, though, despite him scoring in double figures once in the last six games, and that was a 10-point game against North Florida a week before Christmas. Miller is a sophomore center who, as you’d come to expect from the Seminoles under Hamilton, has some ball-handling and shooting skills of a guard. He’s 6-11, 204, has made 11 3-pointers, and leads FSU with 13 blocks. Against Virginia Tech on Saturday, Miller did a bit of everything. He had eight points, made a 3-pointer, had a game-high 10 rebounds, had a career-high five assists, and notched three steals. In addition to all of that, his counterpart — Lynn Kidd — had a season-worst two points on 1-for-5 shooting. He might sound familiar if you think back to last season — that’s because he made his debut against the Deacons. Miller had to sit out FSU’s first 16 games because of an NCAA ruling; the 17th game was Wake’s 90-75 win in Winston-Salem.

Wake's Kevin Miller was named the ACC's co-player of the week on Monday. (Courtesy of Wake Forest Athletics)

Deacon to watch: Guard Kevin Miller (No. 0). What’s more encouraging: That he’s coming off a 27-point game or that FSU just gave up 26 points to Virginia Tech’s point guard? The same Sean Pedulla who had five points and six turnovers against Wake Forest on Dec. 30 got loose for 26 points on 11-for-17 shooting on Saturday against FSU. Granted, one player’s success hardly guarantees that of another. It’s just worth keeping in mind. Miller scored a season-high 27 against the Hurricanes by penetrating whenever he needed to, hitting an array of mid-range shots, using a crafty display of ball fakes, and going 3-for-3 on 3-point attempts (the second time he’s done that in 2½ weeks, the other against Presbyterian). The Deacons knew they were getting a dynamic scorer in Miller, who averaged 13.8 points across 34 games at Central Michigan. But his adjustment was steeper than other successful transfer guards under Forbes, given he was coming from a mid-major and he only played in the first four games of last season. Through 14 games at Wake Forest, it’s clear Miller’s elevation has helped elevate the Deacons.