Preview: Wake Forest at Florida State

There’s no set-in-stone definition of what an ACC player of the year should look like. It’s one of those things that you’re just supposed to know it when you see it.

We know what we’re seeing out of Alondes Williams. The Wake Forest guard’s last game a near triple-double, with 15 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists – bouncing back from what was his worst game of the season at Syracuse.

The clincher for his all-around game against Pittsburgh, though, was that he didn’t even play that well – and still almost notched the third recorded triple-double in school history, having already picked up the second one in December.

“I didn’t think that he played great, for him. And that’s no disrespect. I think he can play better and he knows it,” coach Steve Forbes said.

Williams was 4-for-11 from the field and 6-for-10 at the free-throw line – Forbes pointed out the points left on the table for the ACC’s leading scorer.

As we’ve seen this season, though, Williams doesn’t need to score at a high clip to control a game. In addition to leading the ACC in scoring, he leads the league in assists – no player in ACC history has ever finished a season leading the league in both categories.

“I played OK. I feel like I could’ve played better,” Williams said after the win against Pitt. “I was missing shots that I usually make. My team kept on egging me on, told me, ‘Keep being you.’

“I’m good at doing everything else to keep us on a good page toward winning, and if I ain’t scoring, I’m gonna throw the ball, I’m going to get rebounds.”

**********

Here’s what to know ahead of Saturday’s game:

Time: Noon.

TV: Regional Sports Networks (Bally Sports South for those around N.C.)

Announcers: Evan Lepler (play-by-play) and Mike Gminski (analyst).

Series; last meeting: Florida State leads 29-26; Wake Forest won 76-54 on Jan. 4.

Records: Wake Forest 18-5, 8-4 ACC; FSU 13-8, 6-5.

Stat to watch: Rebound margin.

There might not be a better example, at least for a single team, that height and size aren’t everything when it comes to rebounding.

Florida State is, on average, the tallest team in the country. Its average height is 79.6 inches – or, a little more than 6-7½. Wake Forest, for the record, isn’t too far below at 78.6 inches (12th in the country).

When these teams met in January, Wake Forest held a 53-30 rebounding advantage. Holding the Seminoles to 24.2% shooting, and grabbing 42 of 49 available defensive rebounds, helped the Deacons put the clamps on the Seminoles.

FSU is coming off another poor rebounding performance, having been outrebounded 37-24 by Clemson in Wednesday night’s 75-69 loss.

Seminole to watch: Tanor Ngom, center.

Ngom is a 7-2, 236-pound space-eater in the middle for the Seminoles, and he didn’t play in these teams’ first meeting.

He’s started each of the last two games though, and is coming off a season-high 21 minutes, with six points against Clemson.

Deacon to watch: Jake LaRavia, wing.

Going by past performances in both his previous game (18 points, 4-6 3-pointers) and his previous matchup against the Seminoles (22 points on 6-9 shooting, seven rebounds, five assists), LaRavia is the pick here.

In a personal bounce-back performance from a quiet performance at Syracuse, LaRavia drilled three 3s early against Pittsburgh to ignite the Deacons. Getting off to a similar start in a difficult place to win would be a good boost for the Deacons.

KenPom prediction: Wake Forest wins 73-72.

Deacons Illustrated prognosis: It’s hard to have that great of a feel for this one.

Wake Forest corrected its course with Wednesday night’s thrashing of Pitt and FSU has lost three straight, which would lead you to believe these teams are trending in opposite directions.

But the Tucker Center has been a hellacious place for visiting teams to win; Virginia Tech’s win there last weekend was the third time in the last four seasons the Seminoles have lost an ACC home game, and the Hokies shot 18 of 25 on 3-pointers to pull that off.

It’s a tired and mostly irrelevant point to bring up what happened last season with this Wake Forest team, given how different the roster is and how normal, comparatively, of a season this has been. But this is the one return trip that’s worth noting, since it’s unlikely Isaiah Mucius, Daivien Williamson and Carter Whitt have forgotten the bitterness of having a win pulled out from under them and losing in overtime at Florida State last year.

FSU came out of a three-game losing streak earlier this season with a 37-point win, the start of an 8-1 stretch – two of those wins against Miami, one against Duke, with the loss coming in Winston-Salem.

If you’ve got a handle on this one, I’m all ears.