Deacons keep focus on one-week mindset ahead of regular-season finale; Plus a preview of Saturday’s Wake Forest-Duke game

Wake Forest's Sam Hartman, middle, and Michael Jurgens (No. 55) celebrate at the end of last weekend's game. (Jim Dedmon/USA Today Sports Images)

Nobody with Wake Forest’s football program — at least on the record — has deemed this season a disappointment. There hasn’t been an appropriate time for that; maybe that time is coming. For now, though, the Deacons are left to evaluate what’s left to play for and what adjusted goals are still on the table. “You’re always recalibrating your goals,” coach Dave Clawson said. “We start the season with a list of goals: Get to a bowl, have a winning season, try to win the Big 4, try to get to a New Year’s Six game. “But like I’ve said before … the goal every week is to go 1-0. And that joy and feeling in the locker room every Saturday regardless if you’re 1-10 or 11-0, is a great feeling, and we want that feeling.” So on Clawson’s list, Wake Forest notched the first two and the others evaporated during the three-game losing streak that sent the season into a spiral. Chasing that locker-room feeling, plus improving the bowl prospect and the simple objective of winning an eighth game, is left for the Deacons this weekend. “We just want to go 1-0,” slot receiver Ke’Shawn Williams said. “It’s the last game, it’s the last game for some people we’ll ever play with. “There’s nothing more important than going 1-0, especially this one.” **********

Here’s a primer on what you need to know for Saturday’s game: Time: 3:30 p.m. Location: Wallace Wade Stadium, Durham. TV: ACC Network. Announcers: Wes Durham (play-by-play), Roddy Jones (analyst), Taylor Davis (sidelines). This is ACC Network’s best crew. I’m not just saying that because of a shared alma mater (go Phoenix). But … come on. You’ve listened to Stan Cotten, Lary Sorensen and Dave Goren all season. Why stop now? Forecast: Low-60s at kickoff, low-50s by the end, partly cloudy, winds minimal. Series; last meeting: Duke leads 58-41-2; Wake Forest won 45-7 in 2021. Records: Wake Forest 7-4, 3-4 ACC; Duke 7-4, 4-3. Stat to watch: 191 yards per game | 139.5 yards allowed per game. Duke’s rushing average dropped 12.8 yards after only netting 63 against Pittsburgh last week—and it’s still the third-best average in the ACC. The Blue Devils left fall camp feeling good about depth on their offensive line and in the backfield. That’s played out as expected, with eight offensive linemen playing at least 100 snaps this season. Carries have also been divvied up; Jordan Waters has been (relatively) healthy this season and leads Duke’s running backs with 116 carries, 557 yards and eight touchdowns. Jaylen Coleman led Duke through the first five games, missed four because of an ankle injury, and returned for the last two games. Jaquez Moore and Terry Moore (no relation) have also played large roles, though neither played last weekend. And then there’s the QB run effect of it all. Riley Leonard’s 621 rushing yards are the fifth-most in the ACC, trailing only four running backs who carry heavy loads for their offenses. The second-year QB and first-year starter has proven more than capable of operating the spread-option offense of Kevin Johns, and is a threat to break loose on a zone-read at any time. Wake’s rushing defense has been so-so this season. The 139.5 yards allowed per game is ninth in the ACC. Louisville put up 211 rushing yards on the Deacons a month ago, but the last three games have seen Wake Forest give up 115, 136 and 120 rushing yards to N.C. State, UNC and Syracuse, respectively. None of those teams are in the top five of rushing offenses in the ACC, though.

Matchup to watch: Wake Forest’s receivers vs. Duke’s secondary. First comes a disclaimer: Wake Forest might be down one or two of its best wide receivers for this game. Donavon Greene and Jahmal Banks both suffered first-half leg injuries against Syracuse last weekend and didn’t play in the second half. Greene’s 567 receiving yards are second on team; his 17.2 yards per catch average is first. Banks is second in receptions (39) and touchdowns (eight) for the Deacons. Clawson said both are in a “wait-and-see” status of whether they play. In a Twitter photo, Greene appears unencumbered but Banks is wearing a knee brace. Regardless of their statuses, this is the pick for matchup to watch. A.T. Perry is healthy and that’s concern enough for Duke’s cornerbacks. The 6-5, 205-pounder has 893 yards and 10 touchdowns — three last week — this season. With Banks and Greene sidelined last weekend, slot receiver Taylor Morin shifted to the outside — so expect that move again if both of them are out. Williams is Wake’s fourth receiver with more than 500 yards, and he’s been steady in the slot for the past couple of seasons. Duke has held its last two opponents — Virginia Tech and Pitt — under 200 passing yards. Those are hardly the ACC’s most-dangerous passing attacks. The Blue Devils have given up 254.6 passing yards per game, which is still third-worst in the ACC (ahead of Wake Forest’s 262.3). Duke’s secondary has been relatively healthy but lacks depth; safeties Darius Joiner and Jaylen Stinson have played 94.2% and 93.5% of Duke’s defensive snaps this season, respectively. It’ll be interesting to see how much Joshua Pickett plays at cornerback. He was replaced by freshman Chandler Rivers in the starting lineup, but Pickett has played three of his best games of the season (per Pro Football Focus) this month. The only other comparable group of receivers to Wake’s assortment is UNC’s — and the Tar Heels had 380 yards passing in their 38-35 win at Duke. Quote of the week: “Before the game, I’m sure it’ll be pleasant. And then once kickoff starts, you know, he’ll want to kick my ass and I’ll want to kick his.” – Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson on his relationship with Duke coach Mike Elko, who coached with Clawson at Fordham, Richmond, Bowling Green and Wake Forest. Opposing offensive player to watch: Quarterback Riley Leonard (No. 13). Here’s an exception to the “never pick the quarterback” for this category. Leonard has quietly compiled a marvelous first season as a starter. The only quarterbacks in the ACC who average more total yards per game than his 274.9 are Drake Maye (382.8 before Friday’s game) and Sam Hartman (316.3). The 6-4, 212-pounder is faster than he looks, and as mentioned above, the stats do plenty to illustrate that. He’s had touchdown runs of 74, 60 and 56 yards this season. It’s through the air where the focus should be, though, given Wake’s secondary in the last two games. Maye threw for 448 yards and three touchdowns against the Deacons two weeks ago; Syracuse’s Garrett Shrader threw for 324 yards last weekend. Leonard has thrown for more than 300 yards twice this season, both in non-conference games, and his 290 yards against Pitt last week came on a season-high 45 attempts.

Opposing defensive player to watch: Safety Darius Joiner (No. 1). Around the same time WF was snagging Brendon Harris from the transfer portal, Duke was picking up an impact transfer safety of its own. Joiner leads Duke with 83 tackles, is third with 7 tackles for loss, and is fourth with three sacks. As noted, he’s rarely come off of the field for Duke. The Blue Devils’ secondary wasn’t good last season and was decimated by player departures — eligibility and transfer wise — following David Cutcliffe’s resignation. The reset button involved bringing in players like Joiner, who came from Western Illinois and was an FCS All-America pick last season. Don’t forget about: Running backs Justice Ellison (No. 6) and Christian Turner (No. 0). It’ll be interesting to see how Duke defends Wake Forest. If the Blue Devils opt to begin the game protecting against the aerial attack, it’ll open things up early for Ellison and Turner (with a sprinkling of Quinton Cooley) to assert themselves in the game early. Ellison has had a solid past couple of games, with a combined 148 yards on 31 carries (4.8 yards per carry). Turner has 110 yards on 28 carries, plus a touchdown, in the past two.