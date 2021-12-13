Preview: VMI at Wake Forest

The second half of Wake Forest’s win over USC Upstate on Saturday was memorable for both Alondes Williams’ triple-double and the Deacons’ offensive surge.

The first half was memorable too, because of how the Deacons played defensively.

“If we hadn’t played good defense, we’d have been in a dogfight,” coach Steve Forbes said of the Deacons’ first half. “That’s why you have to defend because, you know, we’re not going to shoot 60% from the field every game like we did at Virginia Tech.”

Defense travels – though the Deacons won’t have to take it on the road until later this week.

Wake Forest is 69th in the country in defensive efficiency (95.5 points/100 possessions, per KenPom), which isn’t great – but, given the Deacons were 169th last year, 166th the season before, 186th a year before that … and so on, this has been a markedly better defensive team than has been seen recently in Winston-Salem.

Forbes wants his team to play gritty, grimy, tough and together – the Deacons certainly do those things on the defensive end.

**********

Here’s what to know ahead of Tuesday night’s game:

Time: 7 p.m.

TV: Regional Sports Networks

Announcers: Tom Werme (play-by-play) and Mike Gminski (analyst).

Series; last meeting: Wake Forest leads 19-4; Wake Forest won 98-71 in 2013.

Records: VMI 7-4; Wake Forest 9-1.

Keydet to watch: Jake Stephens.

Wake Forest’s interior defense will at least be tested in this game.

Stephens is second for the Keydets at 16.3 points per game, trailing guard Kamdyn Curfman (17.9).

It’s been Stephens surging on VMI’s four-game winning streak, though.

The 6-11, 266-pound senior center had 28 points, 16 rebounds and six blocks against Gardner-Webb in VMI’s most-recent game, a 64-61 win. In the game before that, he had 23 points, 10 rebounds and six assists.

Stephens is a load to handle inside, but he’s also stepped outside the arc to hit multiple 3-pointers in eight of 11 games this season, including the last three straight.

Deacon to watch: Alondes Williams.

Encore! Encore! Encore!

How exactly do you follow up the second official triple-double in program history? We’ll find out.

As unlikely as it is Williams puts up another performance, it’s worth noting that in the Deacons’ previous game – the previous weekend against Virginia Tech – he wasn’t too far off, with 10 points, nine assists and seven rebounds.

Williams is going to have the ball in his hands and the freedom to make plays, and WF looks like a top-tier ACC team with him at the helm.

KenPom prediction: Wake Forest wins 82-66.

Deacons Illustrated predictions: This train is rolling a bit without signs of stopping, at least until after Christmas.

Wake’s only stumble came against an athletically gifted LSU team that’s up to No. 19 in the AP Top 25, facing the Tigers in the second of back-to-back games.

As noted in the preview for Saturday night’s game, the Deacons could be tripped up in a post-exam haze that catches teams off guard at this time of year. And for the first half of that game against USC Upstate, that seemed to be the case – at least offensively.

The second half alleviated any such concerns and with the Deacons clearing the exam schedule, this game shouldn’t present much of a challenge.