Preview: Utah Valley at Wake Forest
Deacons have been locked in defensively to start the season, which they hope to continue in closing out season-opening three-game homestand
So far, so good for Wake Forest’s start to the basketball season — especially on the defensive end.
The Deacons beat Fairfield 71-59 in the season opener, staving off of a frisky mid-major on an off night offensively by holding the Stags to a worse shooting percentage (38.1% to 39.1% is minimal, but still worse).
And then the Deacons locked down Georgia in an 81-71 win on Friday night, racing out to a 20-point lead in the first half and keeping the lead above three possessions for the entire second half.
“The first half was about as good as we could play defensively,” coach Steve Forbes said after Friday night’s win. “We were really locked in, but I wasn't surprised because that's the way we practice.”
Next up for the Deacons to get defensive against is Utah Valley, which comes to Winston-Salem a couple of days before Wake Forest departs for a two-game slate in Montego Bay later this week as part of the Jersey Mike’s Jamaica Classic.
Here’s what to know ahead of Tuesday night’s game:
Time: 7 p.m.
Location: Joel Coliseum.
TV: ACC Network Extra.
Series; last meeting: First meeting.
Records: Utah Valley 2-1; Wake Forest 2-0.
Stat to watch: 4.4% | 11.2%.
The first number is Utah Valley’s percentage of offensive possessions that end with an opponent recording a steal; the second is Wake’s percentage of defensive possessions that has ended with a steal.
The essence here: Utah Valley does a great job of protecting the ball and the Deacons will either make the Wolverines play out of character to create fast-break offense, or they’ll have to execute half-court offense to score against Utah Valley.
Utah Valley has had three different types of games: a season-opening 17-point loss to Utah State (hello, Ryan Odom), a blowout of a Division II team, and a narrow 73-69 win over Northern Arizona. The common thread is a lack of turnovers — nine, eight and 11, respectively.
Wake Forest forced 13 and 15 turnovers against Fairfield and Georgia last week, respectively.
Matchup to watch: Utah Valley’s Aziz Bandaogo vs. Wake’s 7-footers.
Fairfield and Georgia had some decent size; it’s likely the Deacons’ 5s will face their toughest test of the season here, though.
Bandaogo is a third-year center in his first season at Utah Valley after transferring from Akron. He didn’t play much for the Zips—over 20 minutes in two of 34 games last season for the MAC champs—but has made a huge impact so far for the Wolverines.
The 7-foot, 215-pounder from Senegal has scored 42 points on 17-for-21 shooting (including a couple of 3-pointers), hauled in 28 rebounds and recorded nine blocks in three games. He’s played 31 minutes twice.
Wake Forest figures to counter Bandaogo with its 7-footer who transferred in of its own in Davion Bradford (Kansas State).
The 7-foot, 270-pound Bradford has started both games for the Deacons, playing 34 of a possible 80 minutes. He scored 11 points — his first time scoring in double figures since an 18-point game against eventual national champion Baylor in the Big 12 tournament in 2021 — against Georgia, going 5-for-5 from the field.
Wake’s other 7-footer, Matthew Marsh, hasn’t been much of a factor, playing three minutes in the opener and not playing against Georgia. When the Deacons go without Bradford against Utah Valley and Bandaogo, Andrew Carr and Zach Keller will be tasked with matching up against him.
Wolverine to watch: Guard Trey Woodberry (No. 4).
With one more point scored than Bandaogo this season is Woodberry — who’s already played more games this season than he played last year.
Woodberry is a fifth-year guard who didn’t make his season debut last season until the Western Athletic Conference tournament — where he played two games.
A knee injury held the 6-4, 200-pounder out until that late in the season, but it hasn’t limited him to start this season. He’s coming off of a 22-point performance that saw him shoot 7 of 13 against Northern Arizona, along with recording six assists against one turnover.
Woodberry was the Wolverines’ leading scorer with 15.6 points per game in the 2020-21 season. He transferred to Utah Valley after spending one season at UNLV.
Deacon(s) to watch: Guards Tyree Appleby (No. 1) and Daivien Williamson (No. 4).
A combined 46 points from Wake’s lead guards is going to have the Deacons in the win column a lot more often than not.
That was the clip against Georgia, with Williamson scoring 24 and Appleby netting 22. The senior duo also combined for 10 assists and 10 rebounds against the Bulldogs.
Wake’s guards are going to drive the proverbial bus this season. Forbes is going to rely heavily on the elder statesmen and there’s a chemistry between Appleby and Williamson that was forged shortly after Appleby arrived from Florida.
“He’s one of the reasons I came to Wake, you know,” Appleby said of Williamson at ACC Tipoff last month. “I hit him up before I even came. That’s my guy off the court, we basically do everything together. So I think we’re going to surprise a lot of people this year.”
In the interest of full disclosure: The person who asked the question to get that answer was Williamson, having already finished his media obligations in Charlotte that day.
KenPom prediction: Wake Forest wins 77-68.
Deacons Illustrated prognosis: This feels like it lines up a little tougher than a “take care of business, pack for Jamaica” game.
The Deacons probably passed two tougher tests in this three-game homestand to open the season. Fairfield on opening night was never going to be easy, and Georgia — in spite of roster turnover and a new coach — is a Power-6 win.
Wake Forest just has to finish this stretch off strong and ride momentum to the Jersey Mike’s Jamaica Classic.