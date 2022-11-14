So far, so good for Wake Forest’s start to the basketball season — especially on the defensive end.

The Deacons beat Fairfield 71-59 in the season opener, staving off of a frisky mid-major on an off night offensively by holding the Stags to a worse shooting percentage (38.1% to 39.1% is minimal, but still worse).

And then the Deacons locked down Georgia in an 81-71 win on Friday night, racing out to a 20-point lead in the first half and keeping the lead above three possessions for the entire second half.

“The first half was about as good as we could play defensively,” coach Steve Forbes said after Friday night’s win. “We were really locked in, but I wasn't surprised because that's the way we practice.”

Next up for the Deacons to get defensive against is Utah Valley, which comes to Winston-Salem a couple of days before Wake Forest departs for a two-game slate in Montego Bay later this week as part of the Jersey Mike’s Jamaica Classic.

Here’s what to know ahead of Tuesday night’s game:

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Joel Coliseum.

TV: ACC Network Extra.

Series; last meeting: First meeting.

Records: Utah Valley 2-1; Wake Forest 2-0.

Stat to watch: 4.4% | 11.2%.

The first number is Utah Valley’s percentage of offensive possessions that end with an opponent recording a steal; the second is Wake’s percentage of defensive possessions that has ended with a steal.

The essence here: Utah Valley does a great job of protecting the ball and the Deacons will either make the Wolverines play out of character to create fast-break offense, or they’ll have to execute half-court offense to score against Utah Valley.

Utah Valley has had three different types of games: a season-opening 17-point loss to Utah State (hello, Ryan Odom), a blowout of a Division II team, and a narrow 73-69 win over Northern Arizona. The common thread is a lack of turnovers — nine, eight and 11, respectively.

Wake Forest forced 13 and 15 turnovers against Fairfield and Georgia last week, respectively.