Deacons looking for regained confidence to break three-game slide; Plus a preview of Saturday’s Pitt-Wake Forest game

Taylor Morin catches a touchdown pass against Pitt's M.J. Devonshire during the 2021 ACC championship. (Bob Donnan/USA Today Sports Images)

WINSTON-SALEM – The last time Wake Forest lost four straight games in the same season was the last time that season didn’t have a bowl at the end of it. That was 2015, when the Deacons lost their last six games of the year to cap Dave Clawson’s second season at 3-9, the same record as the first. The seven seasons since then have all ended in bowl berths, six of them with winning records. It was the finish in 2015 that Clawson points to as setting the stage for Wake’s sustainability. “In 2015, we started 3-3 and we finished 0-6. ‘Well, that was a failure,’” Clawson said, going briefly rhetorical. “Well, not really. … We had some pieces that we’re like, ‘We’re not where we want to be but these guys, they’re going to be ACC players.’” Now it’s a question of how quickly this year’s players can become ACC players. They probably need some confidence to answer that. “The morale probably isn’t the highest it could be right now,” linebacker Dylan Hazen said. “When you’re in this type of situation or circumstance, adversity is going to make a man of you.” It’s the snowball effect of a losing streak. Wake Forest lacks confidence because the results haven’t been what’s desired. It’s a three-game losing streak that feels like four because the Deacons needed a second-half comeback to win against a Group of 5 team. The Deacons have players pressing and overextending themselves, which leads to more mistakes. Communication errors, especially with an offense and a bunch of players in elevated roles, lead to costly breakdowns. It’s not for lack of effort, Clawson notes. “We’re not playing well but we’re playing hard,” Clawson said. “The effort is still there.” What’s left to determine is whether it can lead to a win. **********

Here’s a primer on what you need to know for Saturday’s game: Time: 3:30 p.m. Location: Groves Stadium. TV: ACC Network. Announcers: Jorge Sedano (play-by-play), Orlando Franklin (analyst) and Marilyn Payne (sidelines). Radio link: Listen to the crew that knows Wake Forest best. (and be grateful it's not a third straight weekend of Cotter-Herzlich) Forecast: Mid-60s, sunny, winds around 10 mph. Might be low-60s by the time the game ends. Series; last meeting: Pitt leads 2-0; Pitt won 45-21 in ACC championship game in 2021. Records: Pitt 2-4, 2-1 ACC; Wake Forest 3-3, 0-3.

Louisville receiver Kevin Coleman, left, runs through a tackle by Pittsburgh cornerback Marquis Williams during last weekend's game. (Charles LeClaire/USA Today Sports Images)

Stat to watch: 114 | 291.3. The first number is how many passing yards per game Pitt allowed in its first three games; the second is how many passing yards per game Pitt has allowed in its last three games. Granted, some of this is opponent- and situation-dependent. Cincinnati handed Pitt its first loss and rushed for 216 yards, so the Bearcats only needed 155 through the air. West Virginia had fewer rushing yards (151) and a lot fewer passing yards (60), but that was the Backyard Brawl in Week 3. It’s still jarring to see the decline, which included 296 yards surrendered to North Carolina and 350 given up against Louisville. What worked for the Panthers that wasn’t working before was they had twice as many interceptions (two) against Louisville as they had in the first five games. That includes an 86-yard pick-6 by M.J. Devonshire that helped put away Pitt’s win over the previously unbeaten Cardinals. Of course, depending on what the QB position looks like for the Deacons, how much this trend matters could vary. Matchup to watch: Wake’s offensive line against Pitt’s front-7. We’re not breaking any news to say Wake’s offensive line has reached critical mass, right? Though sacks allowed isn’t the sole measure of how well a line is playing, it’s partially representative — and Wake Forest has allowed 29 sacks, most in the ACC (by seven) and sixth-worst in the country. The Deacons are coming off of a game in which they netted 19 rushing yards against a Virginia Tech team that was allowing 195 per game. Now Wake Forest faces one of the most-experienced defensive fronts it’ll see all season. Every starter on Pitt’s defensive line and in the linebacker corps, per the program’s depth chart, has played at least four seasons of college football. The 120.3 rushing yards per game Pitt allows is sixth in the ACC, and the 20 sacks for Pitt is tied for third in the league. Quote of the week: “When they had Kenny Pickett, it was more of a spread offense and they’re going for those deep balls. But now with their new offense, it’s more of 12-personnel, 13-personnel, they’re trying to run it down your throat. “Which is perfect for us because I feel like we match up really well against … their run offense.” – Hazen (As a reminder on the personnel lingo: the first number is how many running backs are on the field, the second is how many tight ends.)

Opposing offensive player to watch: Wide receiver Bub Means (No. 0). Free tip: Any time you have a chance to highlight a guy named “Bub,” you do it. Don’t worry, he’s earned it. Means has meant a little more to Pitt’s offense over the past two games, scoring a 75-yard touchdown two games ago against Virginia Tech and leading Pitt with four catches for 71 yards against Louisville. That included a 46-yard touchdown that put Pitt on the scoreboard. The 6-2, 215-pounder is in his second season at Pitt after transferring from Louisiana Tech, where he spent two seasons. His first season of college football was spent at Tennessee as a defensive back.

Opposing defensive player to watch: Defensive end Samuel Okunlola (No. 8). Last week might have provided a peak at Pitt’s next big thing on the defensive line. Okunlola is the ACC’s reigning freshman of the week after he had a D-line hat trick — sack, fumble force, fumble recovery — against Louisville. The redshirt freshman doubled his tackle total for the season, recording four last weekend. The 6-4, 245-pounder played 31 snaps across Pitt’s first five games and played 44 last weekend.

Young Deacon to watch (and not forget about): Running back Tate Carney (No. 30). Wake Forest converted one of its four plays when it only needed 1 yard for a first down against Virginia Tech. The only conversion was the only time the Deacons gave the ball to their 5-10, 209-pound battering ram of a second-year running back. Carney isn’t the only short-yardage option but he seems like the best one. Given the Deacons’ failings as an offense in the last three games, you’d think no adjustment is off the table — which would include substituting during drives with a little more frequency, and that’d mean Carney gets more cracks at short-yardage runs. Of course, if Wake Forest creates the explosive plays it’s been looking for, it won’t need to face so many decisive short-yardage situations.