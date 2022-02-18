Preview: Notre Dame at Wake Forest

Two teams that met in the first round of the ACC tournament last season are playing Saturday with more on the line than moving on to the second round of the league tournament.

Notre Dame and Wake Forest have been two of the best teams in the ACC this season, and they’ll meet for the only time Saturday. The Irish are trying to keep pace with Duke atop the league standings; the Deacons are trying to secure a top-4 seed in the ACC tournament and add some quality wins to their NCAA tournament ledger.

“The great thing about sitting here today on February 15th is we’re still playing meaningful games,” coach Steve Forbes said after Tuesday night’s 76-74 loss at Duke. “We haven’t done that in a long time. And so, playing meaningful games in February and March is important.

“We’ve got a lot left on the table. It’s a tough loss, it’s gonna hurt. We’ll learn from it and we’ll move on.”

That last part comes with a Saturday afternoon game against Notre Dame.

**********

Here’s what to know ahead of Saturday’s game:

Time: 1 p.m.

TV: Regional sports networks (Bally Sports South if you’re in N.C.)

Announcers: Tom Werme (play-by-play) and Mike Gminski (analyst).

Series; last year: Notre Dame leads 8-5; Notre Dame won two meetings, 79-58 in South Bend, Ind., and 80-77 in the ACC tournament.

Records: Notre Dame 19-7, 12-3 ACC; Wake Forest 20-7, 10-6.

Matchup to watch: Nate Laszewski v. Jake LaRavia.

Let’s get some more stretch-4 action.

Laszewski suffered an injury against N.C. State a couple of weeks ago and missed a game, but seems to have returned to form with a 16-point game earlier this week (and 32 minutes played). Any absence in Notre Dame’s lineup is significant, as the Irish have a seven-player rotation that doesn’t leave much room for anybody else.

LaRavia had a couple of subpar games – at least in the scoring column – before notching a 19-point game at Duke this week, including a sizzling 4-for-4 mark on 3-pointers.

You might have to wait a few minutes for this matchup to play out, with Laszewski coming off the bench recently, but when these two are on the court, they’ll be fun to track. Both of them are shooting over 40% on 3s this season.

Irish to watch: Paul Atkinson Jr., forward.

The only regular in Notre Dame’s lineup who doesn’t shoot 3s, Atkinson is a 6-9, 230-pound interior threat who often benefits from his teammates spacing the floor.

Atkinson is a back-to-the-basket low-post threat who had a 17-point, 15-rebound game against Louisville earlier this month, and a 23-point, 11-rebound game against Miami about a week before that.

He’s not been as effective lately, though, and the Deacons will look to continue his limited effectiveness.

Against Clemson last weekend, Atkinson had nine points and four rebounds – snapping a streak of five straight games scoring in double figures. And then earlier this week in an overtime win over Boston College, he had 13 points – nine of those coming at the free-throw line.

Deacon to watch: Dallas Walton, center.

Raise your hand if you had Walton making more 3s in the month of February – with three more games to go – than he made in the rest of the season combined.

OK now if your hand is raised, collect five internet cool points*.

The Colorado transfer had hit seven 3s in Wake Forest’s last five games after making six in the Deacons’ first 22 games. Three of them came in the rout of Pittsburgh a few weeks ago, and then Walton knocked down another three of them against Duke.

It’s not necessarily something Wake Forest wants to make a featured part of its offense – but having a 7-footer who plays the 5-position and is able to connect from long range is never a bad thing.

Damari Monsanto was the added 3-point threat in January; apparently it was Walton’s turn to nail some 3s this month.

* these are non-redeemable, sorry.

KenPom prediction: Wake Forest wins 74-68.

Deacons Illustrated prognosis: If you’re familiar with my work, you know how reluctant I am to call any game a “must-win.”

That’s a cliché best reserved for elimination games in pro sports and tournament games in college.

So this game for Wake Forest falls into that next tier. The “if you lose this game it’s not the end of the world, but your season outlook would be vastly improved if you win” tier.

(that’s a working title)

Wake Forest has lost back-to-back games for the second time this season – the other time, the Deacons thrashed Florida State by 22 points to bounce off the schneid. Notre Dame has won 15 of its last 17 games and sits in a virtual tie with Duke atop the ACC standings – Duke has the edge via head-to-head tiebreaker.

After missing out on a Quad-1 win chance on Tuesday night, the Deacons get a chance for a Quad-2 win in each of their next two games (they’re at Clemson on Wednesday night).

Winning both would be a nice boost to Wake Forest’s NCAA tournament résumé.