Deacons head into rematch with past heartbreaks in mind; Plus a preview of Saturday night’s UNC-Wake Forest game

Wake Forest's Ke'Shawn Williams, left, tries to break away from UNC's Trey Morrison during last season's game. (Bob Donnan/USA Today Sports Images)

WINSTON-SALEM – The motivation for Saturday night’s game against North Carolina, the team that’s ripped Wake Forest’s heart out with comeback wins in each of the last two seasons, is simply because it’s the next game on the Deacons’ schedule and it’s a Big 4 rival. Third-year slot receiver Ke’Shawn Williams says that, but also admits watching film of the previous matchups to prepare for this one conjures up sour memories. That’s turned into a glass-half-full outlook. “We’ve gotta take in the good with the bad,” Williams said. “We know that it shows … that we’re capable of winning that game. And if we do what it takes we just play our game, then we can win that game.” Matchups between these teams in the past two seasons have seen no shortage of points and by the end of the games, no shortage of heartbreak for the Deacons. A four-game winning streak in 2020 came to a crashing halt with a 59-53 loss; an unbeaten start to last season ended after eight games with a 58-55 loss. Both in Chapel Hill. Both with the Deacons leading by three scores in the third quarter. Both with defensive meltdowns and a stalling offense to blame. “I still have tremors from the games the last two years,” coach Dave Clawson said. “We have not, the last two years, finished games against them.” The winning streak was at four and the lead in 2020 was 45-24 with 6:56 left in the third quarter. The unbeaten start was at eight and the lead in 2021 was 45-27 with 7:38 left in the third quarter. Don’t let anybody tell you the Deacons will treat this like any other game. “One of our highest moments as a program was when we beat these guys in ’19,” Clawson said. “One of the lowest moments I’ve ever experienced was a year ago when we gave up the lead at Carolina. “So this game, we put a lot into it. We work hard, our players are invested. These games matter.” Wake Forest has to keep its emotions in check — the line between playing with emotion and being emotional was crossed too often at N.C. State. “We got caught up in a few (instances) of going back-and-forth with players,” Williams said, “that we typically try to stay away from. But it’s just one of the minute problems around everything else that’s going on.” Beating a ranked UNC team and repaying the favor of the last two seasons would go a long way toward solving those problems. **********

Here’s a primer on what you need to know for Saturday night’s game: Time: 7:30 p.m. Location: Truist Field. TV: ESPN2. Announcers: Clay Matvick (play-by-play), Rocky Boiman (analyst), Dawn Davenport (sidelines). In Wake’s 10th game of the season, would you rather listen to a crew that’s calling its first WF game? Or its 10th WF game? Forecast: Low-60s, high-50s by end of game. Chance of rain around kickoff (40%). Winds around 6-8 mph. Series; last meeting: UNC leads 71-36-2; UNC won 58-55 in 2021. Records: UNC 8-1, 5-0 ACC; Wake Forest 6-3, 2-3. Stat to watch: 40.6 | 36.9. Is it too obvious and/or droll to just say the stat to watch is the scoreboard? Well … that’s what we’re doing here. As long as you believe UNC’s defense is the tonic Wake’s offense needs (I do), this is going to be the third track-meet type of game between these teams. Maybe it doesn’t quite reach the level of the last two meetings, when the teams combined for 113 and 112 points last season and in 2020, respectively — but it very well could be a first-to-40-wins type of game. Who does that favor? Well, it should favor the home team. And it should favor the team with the better quarterback. (who the answer to that second question is … uh, can I answer at halftime?) Matchup to watch: UNC receiver Josh Downs (No. 11) vs. WF nickel Evan Slocum (No. 14). It flies in the face of the narrative about Drake Maye and Heisman talk and such, but Downs has been UNC’s best offensive player. The third-year receiver had a great season last year and has taken his game to another level this season — especially in the last three weeks. In that span, Downs has 35 catches for 394 yards and three touchdowns. And if that’s not enough, he’s also got 82 yards on four punt returns in those games, too. Ten of Downs’ career-best 15 catches last week against Virginia resulted in first downs. The 5-10, 175-pounder caught 4 of 13 contested-catch targets last season; this season he’s caught 9 of 10, including 6 of 7 in the last three games. (Pro Football Focus) Suffice to say: Downs is a star who’s playing at a high level lately. It doesn’t bode well for a WF secondary that, when facing Boston College’s Zay Flowers, gave up 10 catches and 135 yards — since Downs and Flowers are the ACC’s two “know where are before every snap” receivers. Really, this matchup is Slocum and whoever else might line up against Downs. Thayer Thomas didn’t have any of N.C. State’s three receiving touchdowns last week, but did have eight catches for 79 yards. Slocum gave up five catches for 53 yards last week — the most and second-most, respectively, among WF defenders. Last season against Downs, Wake Forest moved Ja’Sir Taylor into the nickel and had Caelen Carson and Gavin Holmes start on the perimeter. Taylor did a nice job of locking down Downs (intentional), but the game shifted when Carson and Holmes both went down with injuries. Wake’s lack of depth at cornerback meant adjusting and playing safeties off of the line, which opened things up for UNC’s rushing attack, which gashed the Deacons in the Tar Heels’ comeback victory. If WF opts to move a cornerback to nickel for Downs, it’ll be Carson.

Quote of the week: “We still know who we are. Deep down we know what we’re capable of. We just haven’t been executing to the level that we can and it’s hurt us, but we know that we can definitely operate at that level.” – Ke’Shawn Williams Opposing offensive player to watch: Wide receiver Antoine Green (No. 3). Downs isn’t the only receiver thriving for Maye. Green is a fifth-year receiver who had a few breakout moments last season — a then-career high six catches for 83 yards against WF was one of them. The Rockledge, Fla., native has blossomed into a breakout star this season, though. He’s only played six games this season, limited at the start by injuries, and has 26 catches for 597 yards and six touchdowns. Green’s 22.9 yards per catch clip is second in the ACC. While the Tar Heels will vary Downs’ alignment, Green is exclusively a perimeter threat. His 173 yards after the catch is second on the team to Downs’ 240 — all the more impressive considering Downs has a receptions edge of 63-26 in that comparison.

Opposing defensive player to watch: Linebacker Cedric Gray (No. 33). Wake Forest goes from facing a three-headed monster in N.C. State’s linebacking corps to facing perhaps the best linebacker in the ACC this season. Gray is the ACC’s leading tackler with 99 in nine games — Virginia’s Nick Jackson (93) is the only other ACC linebacker averaging double-digit tackles. Perhaps more impressive is Gray’s lack of missed tackles, given how much he flies around the field and how often he’s involved in tackles. Gray has an 8.8% missed tackle percentage (per PFF), which is second-best among the ACC’s top six tacklers (Jackson’s is 8.2%, while Wake’s Ryan Smenda Jr. is at 8.9%). The Tar Heels have occasionally used Gray as a pass-rusher (60 snaps) and he recorded his first sack of the season last week. You’d expect, after Wake’s last two weeks, that teams are going to dial up more pressures against the Deacons than they normally do.