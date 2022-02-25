Preview: Louisville at Wake Forest

The delivery of the words was made in passing, but that didn’t make them any softer.

“In basketball you get what you deserve, and we got what we deserved tonight,” coach Steve Forbes said after Wake Forest’s 80-69 loss at Clemson on Wednesday night.

The Deacons came off a strong weekend win over Notre Dame and lost to a Clemson team near the bottom of the ACC.

Forbes said he essentially spent 48 hours telling the Deacons – warning them, really – that Clemson was a physical team and better than their record indicated.

The lesson, obviously, was learned the hard way.

“I thought they were the more-physical team. I was worried about that coming into the game, I told our team that we were going to have to play through contact,” Forbes said. “That’s as poor as we have played this year around the basket offensively.”

Wake Forest presses forward having lost three of its last four games – two of those losses being easier to digest than the third.

The message in getting the Deacons to move forward from Wednesday night, though, is the same as it was following the win over Notre Dame.

“It’s the same. Win or loss, it’s the same,” Forbes said of getting a team to move forward after games.

**********

Here’s what to know ahead of Saturday night’s game:

Time: 7 p.m.

TV: ACC Network

Announcers: Jay Alter (play-by-play) and Malcolm Huckaby (analyst).

Series; last meeting: Louisville leads 9-2; Louisville won 73-69 on Dec. 29.

Records: Wake Forest 21-8, 11-7 ACC; Louisville 12-15, 6-11.

Stat to watch: Louisville 3-pointers.

A simple-yet-important one here.

Louisville made 10 of 22 3-pointers in these teams’ first meeting – you might recall in the closing minutes, the Deacons hit several 3s and every time, they were answered by a Louisville 3.

The Cardinals are not, by the numbers, a good-shooting team; the 45.5% they shot against the Deacons is the second-best clip they’ve had this season. Louisville hasn’t shot above 30% from long range in the past five games.

In the first meeting between these teams, Noah Locke was 5-for-7 on 3s.

Of note: Clemson was 8-for-18 against Wake Forest on Wednesday night.

Cardinal to watch: Jae’Lyn Withers, forward.

I mean … there are a few options to go with here. None of them stand out.

Withers is the pick because the sophomore has brought *some* consistency to the Cardinals lately, going for 10 points and seven rebounds against UNC earlier this week, seven points and 10 rebounds against Clemson last week, and putting up a 20-point at Notre Dame a few weeks ago.

The 6-8, 230-pounder is from Charlotte and by averaging almost 12 points in the last six games, might be tapping into the potential that made him a Rivals150 recruit.

Deacon(s) to watch: Isaiah Mucius and Khadim Sy, forwards.

Wake Forest started Wednesday night’s game without Mucius, who was out for an illness, and was without Sy after the first five minutes.

Losing at Clemson wasn’t solely because of their absences – but it certainly didn’t help the Deacons to be missing two of their three best defensive players.

So the “to watch” part of the equation here is to see whether one or both of the fallen Deacons is able to play against Louisville. Wake Forest needs them both, despite whatever lopsided advantage analytics say the Deacons are.

It’s no coincidence that Wake Forest gave up at least 80 points for only the second time this season without the services of Mucius for the entire game and without Sy for all but five minutes.

KenPom prediction: Wake Forest wins 76-65.

Deacons Illustrated prognosis: Well … the sky still isn’t falling.

But it feels like Wake Forest gave away its margin for error in losing at Clemson on Wednesday night.

Suffering a Quad-2 loss doesn’t untrack Wake Forest’s entire season. The Deacons didn’t have a “bad” loss on their résumé until losing at Clemson – and this is where you point out that Clemson has put a scare into a couple of other top ACC teams and won at Virginia.

Now, if you want to raise the point that the way the Deacons lost – getting thoroughly outplayed and never leading despite Clemson missing its best player – is the most-concerning element …

That’s a fair point.

And now playing a team that’s got an interim coach and has lost 11 of its last 13 games sets up a similar circumstance for Wake Forest: A game the Deacons should win.

With the margin spent, it’s also a game the Deacons can’t afford to lose.