Postponed Boston College game scheduled for two weeks from now

Wake Forest's schedule will be a bit busier this month.

The Deacons' postponed game from December against Boston College has been moved to Jan. 24, with the Eagles coming to Winston-Salem to make up the game that was originally scheduled for Dec. 22. That game was postponed because of COVID-19 issues within the Eagles' program.

For Wake Forest, it means playing BC on one day of rest -- the Deacons are home against North Carolina on Jan. 22. The Deacons were slated to be off during that week, and their next scheduled game is Jan. 29 at Syracuse.

The adjustment to BC's schedule means the Eagles will play three games in five days, the last two coming in the state of North Carolina. BC is home against Virginia Tech on Jan. 22, at Wake Forest on Jan. 24, and at UNC on Jan. 26.

The game against Boston College will be a 6 p.m. tip-off and be aired on the ACC Network.