Players who have entered or plan to enter the transfer portal this week won’t be prohibited from playing in the Gasparilla Bowl for Wake Forest.

Coach Dave Clawson said during a virtual press conference on Tuesday morning that meetings with players will occur this weekend. He, along with most of his staff, is out on the recruiting trail.

“I think most of our guys are still planning on playing in the game,” Clawson said. “We won’t be at full strength but we’ll be pretty close to full strength.”

The Deacons play in a bowl for the seventh straight season, facing Missouri in the Gasparilla Bowl on Dec. 23.

Wake Forest has had eight players (five on scholarship) enter the transfer portal or declare that they’re entering since the season ended.

Six of them appeared on Wake’s final depth chart of the season, which was released before the Deacons’ 34-31 loss at Duke. The three most-significant losses have been cornerbacks Gavin Holmes and JJ Roberts, both of whom have started games in each of the past two seasons, and running back Christian Turner, who has 254 carries over the past two seasons.

“If they’ve done everything right and, you know, they’re still going to class and they’re practicing and they’re lifting,” Clawson said, “in the case that we don’t have room for them to come back, I’m not going to penalize them by not letting them play in the bowl game.

“We’re going to have meetings this weekend and they’ll let me know if they want to play.”

This segues into the roster management hellscape that currently envelops college football.

Wake Forest has 18 commitments in the Class of 2023, with designs on adding at least one more (linebacker remains a position of need). The early signing period for football begins Dec. 21, and Wake Forest has aimed to get every commit signed in that period in past years.

“Roster management is one of the hardest parts of this job now, because everything happens at once,” Clawson said. “The portal opened, the early signing date is two weeks away. You really have no idea what your roster is going to look like for next year.

“It is a completely juggling act. It’s a challenge and again, it’s part of our job. That’s what they pay us to do. But the timing of all these things happening at once is certainly less than ideal.”