Falling behind because of an offensive barrage in the first half — again.

Rallying in the second half but coming up short — again.

So things went in Wake Forest’s 81-79 loss at Pittsburgh on Wednesday night at the Petersen Events Center.

“We can’t come out and defend like that in the first half,” coach Steve Forbes said via Zoom. “That’s on me. I just don’t think we played hard enough.”

It’s the second straight loss for the Deacons (14-7, 6-4 ACC), both following similar game scripts.

Pitt (14-7, 7-3) led 49-39 at halftime, hitting 10 of its program-record 18 3-pointers by that time.

“It’s frustrating, there’s no reason to start games like that defensively,” Forbes said. “Offensively, we’ll probably go back and look at a lot of shots blown at the rim again, too. … It’s frustrating, because we’ve got a good basketball team and it’s not the time of year to be doing that.

“To me, a lot of it is effort. That’s on me, it’s on me to get the effort out of them. … A lot of credit goes to Pitt, too.”

Unlike Saturday’s loss to Virginia, Wake Forest took a lead in the second half. Andrew Carr made two free throws with 4:34 left to put the Deacons ahead 74-73.

The lead didn’t stand for 10 seconds. Greg Elliott put Pitt back in front with a 3-pointer on the ensuing possession, and Blake Hinson made the last of those 18 3s about 40 seconds later to make it a multi-possession game.

Pitt’s lead was 81-74 with 2:20 and Tyree Appleby scored the game’s final five points from there. But he missed a 3-pointer in the closing seconds.

“I was standing right there when Ty shot it, he got a good look,” Forbes said. “I’ll take that every time. … I have no problem with the shot that Ty took.”

That wasn’t the only costly miss down the stretch.

Davion Bradford and Cameron Hildreth both missed the front ends of 1-and-1 opportunities in the last three minutes, and then Hildreth missed a pair of free throws with 37 seconds left and the Deacons trailing by two.

Hildreth entered the game having made 78% of his free throws this season; he was 2-for-5 against Pitt.

“It’s part of the game, I’m not going to blame anybody for missing free throws,” Forbes said. “Cam made two big free throws to beat Wisconsin. Nobody’s hurting worse than he’s hurting.”

Wake Forest was 11-for-18 from the free-throw line.

But this loss had more to do with Pitt’s made shots than Wake’s missed ones for most of the game.

The Panthers made two 3s in the first minute. They didn’t have a 2-point field goal until the 12:24 mark of the first half, when they’d already made six 3s — three apiece by Hinson and Elliott, who finished 8-for-14 and 6-for-9 from long range, respectively.

Hinson’s eight made 3-pointers are a career high for the fifth-year forward who didn’t play for the last two seasons at Iowa State. His season-high for 3s in a game this season before Wednesday night was four.

Elliott’s six 3s matched a career-high, which spans five seasons between Pitt and Marquette.

Wake Forest has now allowed 33 3-pointers in its last two games.