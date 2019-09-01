News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-01 12:50:30 -0500') }} football Edit

PFF: Grades and Snap Counts from Wake's win over Utah State

Kelly Quinlan • DeaconsIllustrated
Managing Editor

Once again we have access to the Pro Football Focus snaps and grades from Wake Forest games. We have the grades in from the season opener against Utah State.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}