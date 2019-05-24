Number 9: Maryland DE Kendron Wayman
The Friday before a holiday is normally a time where schools, businesses, and companies all normally release what is primarily bad news.
Wake Forest got some news this evening from the city of Maryland, but it was good news.
North Caroline defensive lineman Kendron Wayman made the announcement on Twitter that he was ready to end his recruitment, and commit to the Demon Deacons.
Wayman is the 9th commitment for the 2020 class, and the second on the defensive line, joining Malik Puryear.
He chose them over offers from Maryland, Boston College, and Connecticut, among others.
Blessed to say that after a lot of thought and praying I have committed to Wake Forest University 🎩✨ #deacon 💛🖤 @CoachCohenWake pic.twitter.com/BqTQ3yhxR4— Kendron Wayman (@Kwayman_26) May 24, 2019