CHARLOTTE – It doesn’t take more than one conversation with Jao Ituka to learn that the new Wake Forest guard is a different type of person.

After a practice last week, Ituka saw local TV media members Brian Hall (WFMY) and Eddie Hughes (Spectrum) setting up cameras and wanted to know if he was going to be famous. He’s the one who, when he committed in April, said “I’m really deadly on the court” when describing his game, and that the challenge of being in the transfer portal was sifting through the … we’ll call it bovine fecal matter.

Ituka is good for a laugh and such – but when the subject of being named a captain for the Deacons, having just arrived in Winston-Salem a few months ago, he gets serious.

“I’m not going to lie, it meant everything, man,” Ituka said when asked what it meant to be named a captain. “To be a sophomore, to be a transfer, to be given such a title … I teared up a little bit, just because it’s what I wanted.”

Wake’s captains this season are Daivien Williamson and three of the four transfers who arrived in the spring – Ituka from Marist, Ty Appleby from Florida, and Andrew Carr from Delaware.

Williamson, going back to the joking manner of things, just can’t get enough of playing for coach Steve Forbes. After two seasons with Forbes at East Tennessee State, Williamson is on his third and final season at Wake Forest.

Safe to say he knows Forbes better than the rest of the Deacons.

“You want somebody who's going to push you to be the best version of yourself every day, and that's something that Forbes does, pushes us,” Williamson said on Wednesday at ACC Tipoff at the Westin Charlotte. “He demands the best all of all his players every day. It may be tough at times, but at the end of the day it's only going to make you a better ball player.”

And Forbes demands the best, when it comes to leadership, from his captains.

Replacing the on-court production of Alondes Williams and Jake LaRavia is a tall enough task, but Wake’s task in replacing the leadership from that duo along with Isaiah Mucius, Khadim Sy and Dallas Walton is probably the bigger hurdle entering the season.

“It was really an honor, coming in as a transfer,” Carr said. “On my old team at Delaware, it was always a bunch of old guys and people, so I was coming in as a freshman and sophomore trying to learn from them.”

Carr applied what he learned from the elder statesmen at Delaware to Wake Forest, and he attributed that to why he was named a captain for the Deacons.

What Forbes was looking for in selecting his captains, though, was who his players gravitated toward roughly two months ago.

That’s when Wake Forest took its trip to Europe, stopping in London, Paris and Amsterdam, playing games in the first two locations.

“You're there with just your players and the coaches. So who do the players go to? Who do they hang out with? Who kind of leads them?” Forbes said of his thought process. “I thought Ty stood up in that area a lot, so that's always interesting to me.

“He's been through it. He's got a lot of experience. He's played in the SEC, and so he understands what's about to happen, and he brings – he comes to practice every day and plays really hard.”

And there’s the other part of it, which has come to be a staple of Forbes’ Wake Forest teams through two seasons: Playing hard wins you favor and playing time, and Wake’s quartet of captains fit that billing.