DeaconsIllustrated - New Wake offer quickly leads to commitment for Ga. WR Horatio Fields

New Wake offer quickly leads to commitment for Ga. WR Horatio Fields
Things changed quickly in the recruitment of New Manchester (Ga.) WR Horatio Fields over the weekend.
Communication had picked up between him, his family, and the Demon Deacons coaching staff. On Saturday, they had a virtual visit with the Wake Forest football staff.
Following that virtual visit, and other conversations between the two parties, an offer was extended on Monday evening.
Fields knew Wake Forest was the place for him even before the offer was extended, and he wasted no time jumping on it and committing.
He spent some time with DeaconsIllustrated to break down the offer and the decision to commit.
IN HIS OWN WORDS
"Everyone is really excited," Fields said about his decision." The school looked amazing, and we got to learn about how they will use me in the offense and what my role will be at Wake Forest.
They like me at the outside receiver spot, and I can absolutely see myself making an impact there in the type of offense they run.
The weight room they have there is amazing, and the way the indoor facility and everything has been put together is pretty cool to me.
Coach Higgins and I talked on Monday night when I got the news that I had the offer. He and I talked about how excited I am to be a Deac, and what my plan on signing day will be.
I'm locked in on Wake Forest, and will be studying business as my major once I get there."