DeaconsIllustrated - New Wake offer quickly leads to commitment for Ga. WR Horatio Fields

Things changed quickly in the recruitment of New Manchester (Ga.) WR Horatio Fields over the weekend.

Communication had picked up between him, his family, and the Demon Deacons coaching staff. On Saturday, they had a virtual visit with the Wake Forest football staff.

Following that virtual visit, and other conversations between the two parties, an offer was extended on Monday evening.

Fields knew Wake Forest was the place for him even before the offer was extended, and he wasted no time jumping on it and committing.

He spent some time with DeaconsIllustrated to break down the offer and the decision to commit.