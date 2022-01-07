Nasir Greer bypassing final year, entering NFL draft

In a Twitter post, Greer extended thank-yous to teammates, coaches and medical support staff, followed by the news that he's not returning to Wake Forest for his final season of eligibility.

Greer leaves after spending most of the last two seasons injured, which started with a torn ACL late in the 2019 season.

He played in 12 games each of his first two seasons at Wake Forest, but only played in nine in the last two seasons combined.

As a freshman in 2018, Greer had 41 tackles, three passes broken-up, a fumble forced and an interception, which was returned for a touchdown (in the blowout win at Duke that clinched a bowl berth).

In 2019, Greer had 65 tackles, five passes broken-up, three forced fumbles and an interception. He tore his ACL in the regular-season finale at Syracuse.