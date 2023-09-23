My Take: Too many of the same mistakes
It’s not just that Wake Forest made errors against Georgia Tech, it’s that they’re repeated mistakes
WINSTON-SALEM – The frustrating part for Dave Clawson is probably the same thing that frustrates you.
It’s not just that Wake Forest’s football team made too many mistakes to win Saturday night’s game against Georgia Tech.
Five turnovers, eight sacks allowed, five plays of at least 30 yards allowed; not sure the Deacons are beating any Division I with those types of numbers.
It’s that they’re the same mistakes.
“It’s a four-week problem,” Clawson said after the 30-16 loss in the ACC opener. “We’re holding onto the ball too long. … It’s just, we’re making the same mistakes. And that’s what really frustrates me is we’re not learning.”
This is on Mitch Griffis. It’s not all on him — though he’d have you believe it is — but that’s become the plight of the quarterback in these spread-option offenses.
You either have it or you don’t; Griffis has had it in spurts in his first month as Wake’s QB, and those spurts have been seldom over the last two games.
In Griffis’ case, you either have the clock in your head for pocket awareness or you don’t; he doesn’t have it.
The Deacons got away with it at Old Dominion and got exposed by Georgia Tech.
“If I’m holding onto the ball too long, that’s on me,” Griffis said. “You can’t ask the offensive line to protect the entire game, they’re playing their ass off … that’s on me, I have to get the ball out.”
(There is a point to be made here about Griffis coming to the post-game press conference. The previous quarterback for this team had his share of four-turnover games and never met with the media afterward.)
Clawson gave Griffis a vote of confidence after last weekend’s win at ODU and said changing QBs did not enter his mind.
If it entered his mind Saturday night, Clawson didn’t volunteer such information.
The bet here is that it didn’t. As bad as it looks and as exasperated as Clawson sounded, Griffis is going to be given an opportunity to grow into this role. John Wolford got that chance for his first two seasons; Sam Hartman got that chance through losing five of his first nine starts; Jamie Newman got that chance when the offense sputtered in the second half of the 2019 season.
Griffis has been tabbed for this role since spring of 2022. The job of adjusting is his and he’s not going to be able to do it alone.
“Individually, you can’t have four bad plays a game,” offensive lineman Michael Jurgens said, “especially in our offense. If one guy’s not doing their job, it’s going to hurt us. So I think it’s just maintaining focus, expecting it to be hard and it’s being critical of yourself and your teammates and doing what’s asked of you.”
Wake’s earliest off week in years couldn’t come at a better time.
Those criticisms are bound to be plentiful in the next few days. It’s not just on the QB, it’s not just on any person. Clawson made it clear there needs to be cohesion — it’s interesting to note the body language of Wake’s offense looked as downtrodden as it’s been in years during some points of Saturday’s game.
“That’s our job as coaches, to fix the mistakes and fix the problems,” Clawson said. “We’ve gotta do this collectively. We’ve gotta coach it better and the players have to take to the coaching and apply it.”
That application is going to be the deciding factor of how good — or bad — this season gets.