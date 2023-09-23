WINSTON-SALEM – The frustrating part for Dave Clawson is probably the same thing that frustrates you.

It’s not just that Wake Forest’s football team made too many mistakes to win Saturday night’s game against Georgia Tech.

Five turnovers, eight sacks allowed, five plays of at least 30 yards allowed; not sure the Deacons are beating any Division I with those types of numbers.

It’s that they’re the same mistakes.

“It’s a four-week problem,” Clawson said after the 30-16 loss in the ACC opener. “We’re holding onto the ball too long. … It’s just, we’re making the same mistakes. And that’s what really frustrates me is we’re not learning.”

This is on Mitch Griffis. It’s not all on him — though he’d have you believe it is — but that’s become the plight of the quarterback in these spread-option offenses.

You either have it or you don’t; Griffis has had it in spurts in his first month as Wake’s QB, and those spurts have been seldom over the last two games.

In Griffis’ case, you either have the clock in your head for pocket awareness or you don’t; he doesn’t have it.

The Deacons got away with it at Old Dominion and got exposed by Georgia Tech.

“If I’m holding onto the ball too long, that’s on me,” Griffis said. “You can’t ask the offensive line to protect the entire game, they’re playing their ass off … that’s on me, I have to get the ball out.”