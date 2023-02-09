Imagine you’re Wake Forest’s basketball coach.

You’ve taken over a destitute program and it’s Year 3. You took the job during a pandemic — the only Power 6 job to change coaches in the cycle — and your team has won 40 of its last 59 games.

Sure, a four-game losing streak sucked some wind out of your sails. But you’ve snapped that, there’s still a month left in the season, and you’re a coach who’s typically had decent defensive teams with a squad that looks like it could accidentally score 80. Things are turning for the better, both in the scope of the season and 30,000-foot view of the program.

All Steve Forbes was trying to do last Saturday night, having coached his team through a crummy start and to a 17-point win at Notre Dame, and then watched the UNC-Duke game, was watch “The Recruit” on Netflix.

(Take a minute and let “The Recruit” sink in, since you know where this is headed.)

Stray bullets were sprayed out of upstate New York, where the ACC’s resident curmudgeon of a coach accused three league members — this sort of thing used to be civilized and talked about only at Amelia Island — of having “bought” their teams.

You’re familiar with this part. Miami’s inclusion with Jim Boeheim’s inflammatory comments made sense, given the braggadocio of John Ruiz. You can hate that the Hurricanes outbid others for Nijel Pack and Norchad Omier, but griping about it two-thirds into the league slate doesn’t do much good.

But Wake Forest and Pittsburgh? The teams with a bunch of veteran castoffs?

No, Jim, they’re just better than your team.

The curious part of this is how, or why, those two are the ones Boeheim threw in with Miami. It’s not like those are the only three teams in the ACC relying on a litany of transfers.

Tony Bennett starts three transfers, for crying out loud in the Carrier Dome (I know its name changed but the new one doesn’t rhyme).

It’s maddening to Boeheim that Wake Forest and Pittsburgh have been punching bags in years past and have turned around their programs with use of the portal.