My Take: Jim Boeheim is crabby, cantankerous and correct … to a degree
Imagine you’re Wake Forest’s basketball coach.
You’ve taken over a destitute program and it’s Year 3. You took the job during a pandemic — the only Power 6 job to change coaches in the cycle — and your team has won 40 of its last 59 games.
Sure, a four-game losing streak sucked some wind out of your sails. But you’ve snapped that, there’s still a month left in the season, and you’re a coach who’s typically had decent defensive teams with a squad that looks like it could accidentally score 80. Things are turning for the better, both in the scope of the season and 30,000-foot view of the program.
All Steve Forbes was trying to do last Saturday night, having coached his team through a crummy start and to a 17-point win at Notre Dame, and then watched the UNC-Duke game, was watch “The Recruit” on Netflix.
(Take a minute and let “The Recruit” sink in, since you know where this is headed.)
Stray bullets were sprayed out of upstate New York, where the ACC’s resident curmudgeon of a coach accused three league members — this sort of thing used to be civilized and talked about only at Amelia Island — of having “bought” their teams.
You’re familiar with this part. Miami’s inclusion with Jim Boeheim’s inflammatory comments made sense, given the braggadocio of John Ruiz. You can hate that the Hurricanes outbid others for Nijel Pack and Norchad Omier, but griping about it two-thirds into the league slate doesn’t do much good.
But Wake Forest and Pittsburgh? The teams with a bunch of veteran castoffs?
No, Jim, they’re just better than your team.
The curious part of this is how, or why, those two are the ones Boeheim threw in with Miami. It’s not like those are the only three teams in the ACC relying on a litany of transfers.
Tony Bennett starts three transfers, for crying out loud in the Carrier Dome (I know its name changed but the new one doesn’t rhyme).
It’s maddening to Boeheim that Wake Forest and Pittsburgh have been punching bags in years past and have turned around their programs with use of the portal.
You want to know why Forbes and Jeff Capel’s programs are tossed in there by Boeheim?
That’s the whole list of current ACC coaches who have ever been fired amid an NCAA investigation into their programs.
Of course, there are two coaches in the league who have had their head coaching records adjusted by the NCAA stripping away wins (as hollow a procedure as that remains). One is Capel. The other isn’t Forbes, as he was an assistant at Tennessee.
Boeheim won his 1,000th game for the second time in his career this season. On the page of Syracuse’s game notes dedicated to him, there are 11 asterisks to denote the 101 wins vacated for NCAA violations between 2004-07 and 2010-12.
Who said irony is dead?
Boeheim isn’t quite a real-life version of the Fresh Prince GIF, standing around wondering where his coaching pals have gone, but he’s getting there.
He’s an analog coach not even in a digital world, but a digital one that’s added third and fourth dimensions in the last few years. The first-time transfer exemption and NIL have changed the game.
That toothpaste isn’t going back in the tube.
NIL in particular has evolved so rapidly that the same ACC coach who was telling peers “shut up and adjust” a year ago is admitting the current climate played a role in his decision to leave after this season.
“It’s really not name, image and likeness right now, it’s really pay for play,” Notre Dame’s Mike Brey said this week. “It got off the rails on us. … I think the current climate was definitely part of (my decision to resign).
“Not a major part of it, but when you looked at moving forward and how to manage it, it was getting — it was exhausting, quite frankly.”
To understand that is to understand where Boeheim is coming from. Brey was on an earlier teleconference talking about his heyday of being able to recruit players to Notre Dame, selling them on a 40-year commitment instead of a 4-year one and everything about his program.
Coaches are still doing those types of things. But NIL, and the pay for play aspect, adds a negotiation stage.
Yesterday’s “How do you see me developing here?” is today’s “How much can you give me?”
That’s the part that needs to be addressed. Nobody in their right mind is advocating for things to go back to unpaid labor — there just needs to be some regulation.
It’s also the scariest part of this equation, because it doesn’t seem like anybody in a leadership position has the start of a solution.
Boeheim was doing what he does best — after a win, mind you — when grousing to Pete Thamel about the state of college basketball.
This is, after all, the man who’s never wrapped his head around why the ACC plays its basketball tournament in Greensboro.
Real Life Eeyore’s mentioning of three other ACC programs shouldn’t obstruct that he made an otherwise valid point.