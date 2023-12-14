College football has a timeline problem and it coalesces around the clusterf — uh, intercourse that December has become.

There are playoff games at the end of the month. 70-some other teams are playing in bowl games, starting Saturday and running through New Year’s Day.

Early Signing Day, which is really National Signing Day, starts in six days. That feels like a time to exhale because of the transfer portal bullets that have been flying for the past 10 days — longer than that, considering grad transfers and anyone whose coach left have been able to enter for a while.

Of this much, we can agree: Something needs to change about college football’s December calendar.

Wake Forest’s Dave Clawson suggested moving the signing period ahead of the portal opening, which would help high school prospects — often the neglected group when it comes to college sports. Indeed, that’d alleviate some of the problems. And what’s about to be suggested has no bearing on that, so go ahead and pencil that one in.

All due respect, we need to get a little bolder. Let’s start thinking outside the box and remove a variable.

Let’s move bowls to August.

(you may now take a moment to ponder the ramifications before continuing.)

We’re going to kill two birds with one stone by doing this; one, the December timeline gets alleviated. The entire month becomes roster management for 91% of college football, and the rest are the playoff teams, which theoretically are doing just fine with their rosters.

Two, college football is going to have a preseason instead of teams beating the hell out of themselves for a month. Or maybe these games should count and serve as cool non-conference matchups that drum up interest.

The earlier interest is generated, the better. Right? I mean, have you seen how many people lose their minds about Week 0?

Let’s get Central Michigan and South Alabama together in some random-sponsor bowl in Indianapolis for a Wednesday night in August.

One of the positives to come out of the 2020 season was the flexible, fluid nature of scheduling. Now we’re back to non-conference games scheduled 10 years in advance, when no player on current rosters and 95% of coaching staffs aren’t going to be in place anymore.

Remember the excitement around BYU and Coastal Carolina saying, “Hey, we’re the two best G5 teams, why don’t we play each other?”

With August bowls, we can spend *weeks* evaluating matchups, picking and choosing who goes where.

And we can do that after the transfer portal has stopped spinning.

We don’t have to make programs with coaching changes exist with split personalities for a month. Free agency has come to college sports, like it or not (really, it’s your choice — you can like it or not!).

These sports need an offseason. They need a time for roster building and it’d be helpful if that time didn’t come in the same month they’re getting ready to play some random team in a dilapidated stadium on a random Wednesday three days before Christmas.