The list is probably around my office somewhere.

I don’t know what made me start writing down names of the people who called on Sept. 16, 2020. Maybe some inverse of Arya Stark’s list?

That morning I was laid off by the Winston-Salem Journal. Amid the stream of texts and DMs, for whatever reason I thought it’d be best to keep track of who called. Those who reach out when you’re at a low point are always worth remembering.

There are two Wake Forest coaches on the list and the calls had different tones. Both supportive, don’t get it wrong.

But one of them was in the beginning stages of a season in the middle of a pandemic; the other was Tom Walter, who made it clear he was gutted for me and would do anything in his power to help a suddenly unemployed reporter who’d covered his team for 2-plus seasons.

I still remember most of the conversation. It’s part of why, when I started this job with Rivals and was thinking college baseball coverage might have to be scaled back or cut, those feelings were stamped out.

Peeling back some layers, I’ve got a love-hate relationship with college baseball.

It was my first beat. I was a sophomore adrift at Elon and knew what I wanted to do but didn’t know how to start. That changed in the spring of 2009 — get involved with student media and, when applicable, a local outlet — and I still think about that time in my life often.

There’s a soft spot for it.

There’s also a frustration that stems from how over-managed it is — stop bunting so often and making mid-count pitching changes — and, to get candid, how little fanfare there is. Clicks and website traffic don’t dictate coverage decisions; subscriptions keep me from having to look into crypto, though.

It’s also the timing of the season. No, I’m not talking about replay reviewing ninth-inning homers that mean it’s either a 14- or 17-run game.

The hours of this job don’t bother me because, as I’ve written before, most of the time it doesn’t feel like a job. It’s nice to have a summer and at least exhale before football optimism season stories begin.

I’ve spent months telling anybody who brought it up that I wouldn’t be going to Omaha, no matter the circumstances.

Things change.

There’s a subscriber whose offered to pay a large chunk, if not all, of my travel expenses. My loving fiancé has assured me I don’t need to be present for any wedding planning activities in the next two weeks.

My mind was made up before Sunday’s press conference but what cemented it — what had me visiting Expedia before leaving the press box — was the brief exchange that followed Wake’s press conference.

Nick Kurtz, Brock Wilken and his “Omaha” sign had left, and we had just wrapped up with Walter. Throughout the season, that’s been my window to check certain things with Walter, make a snarky comment, ask if he wanted to make any off-record clarifications, etc.

“Congratulations Walt.”

“Thanks Conor, hope to see you in Omaha.”

OK then. My fiancé scheduled fancy photos to be taken on Thursday evening at Jordan Lake, so I think I’ll miss some press conferences. With Wake Forest all but locked into a Saturday start, I’ll get there before the Deacons’ first pitch is thrown.

See you in Omaha, Walt.