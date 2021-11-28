My Take: All-ACC ballot
After a one-year hiatus, it was nice to be able to file All-ACC votes again.
And then it was as frustrating as I remember that schools don’t nominate all of their players and the ACC doesn’t allow us to write in votes.
But I digress.
Here’s the All-ACC ballot I filed:
First-team offense
QB – Kenny Pickett, Pitt
RBs – Sean Tucker, Syracuse | Mataeo Durant, Duke
WRs – Josh Downs, UNC | Dontayvion Wicks, UVA | A.T. Perry, WF
TE – Jelani Woods, UVA
All-purpose – Jordan Addison, Pitt.
OTs – Ikem Ekwonu, N.C. State | Zach Tom, WF
OGs – Zion Johnson, BC | Caleb Chandler, Lou.
C – Olusegun Oluwatimi, UVA
First-team defense
DEs – Jermaine Johnson II, FSU | Myles Murphy, Clem.
DTs – Calijah Kancey, Pitt. | Robert Cooper, FSU
LBs – Drake Thomas, N.C. State | Yasir Abdullah, Lou. | Mikel Jones, Syracuse
CBs – Mario Goodrich, Clem. | Josh DeBerry, BC
Safeties – Traveon Redd, WF | Andrew Mukuba, Clem.
First-team specialists
K – Nick Sciba, WF
P – Trenton Gill, N.C. State
Ret. – Zonovan Knight, N.C. State
Second-team offense
QB – Sam Hartman, WF
RBs – Jashaun Corbin, FSU | Ty Chandler, UNC
WRs – Jaquarii Roberson, WF | Charleston Rambo, UM | Emeka Emezie, N.C. State
TE – Marshon Ford, Lou.
All-purpose – Jahmyr Gibbs, GT
OTs – Jordan McFadden, Clem. | Matthew Bergeron, Syracuse
OGs – Christian Mahagony, BC | D.J. Scaife Jr., UM
C – Jack Wohlabaugh, Duke
Second-team defense
DEs – Rondell Bothroyd, WF | Habakkuk Baldonado, Pitt.
DTs – Raymond Vohasek, UNC | Jordan Williams, VT
LBs – Nick Jackson, UVA | SirVocea Dennis, Pitt. | Jeremiah Gemmel, UNC
CBs – Andrew Booth Jr., Clem. | Tyler Baker-Williams, N.C. State
Safeties – Juanyeh Thomas, GT | Jammie Robinson, FSU
Second-team specialists
K – B.T. Potter, Clem.
P – Lou Hedley, UM
Ret. – Jaylen Stinson, Duke
Third-team offense
QB – Brennan Armstrong, UVA
RBs – Zonovan Knight, N.C. State | Pat Garwo III, BC
WRs – Jake Bobo, Duke | Billy Kemp IV, UVA | Zay Flowers, BC
TE – Lucas Krull, Pitt
All-purpose – Keytaon Thompson, UVA
OTs – Luke Tenuta, VT | Ben Petrula, BC
OGs – Marcus McKethan, UNC | Jake Kradel, Pitt.
C – Michael Jurgens, WF
Third-team defense
DEs – Cody Roscoe, Syracuse | YaYa Diaby, Lou.
DTs – Corey Durden, N.C. State | DeWayne Carter, Duke
LBs – Phil Campbell III, Pitt. | Charlie Thomas, GT | Shaka Heyward, Duke
CBs – Caelen Carson, WF | Duce Chestnut, Syracuse
Safeties – Jaiden Woodbey, BC | Tanner Ingle, N.C. State
Third-team specialists
K – John Parker Romo, VT
P – Peter Moore, VT
Ret. – Tayvion Robinson, VT
Individual awards
Offensive player of the year: Kenny Pickett, Pitt.
Defensive player of the year: Jermaine Johnson II, FSU
Player of the year: Pickett
Offensive rookie of the year: Tyler Van Dyke, Miami
Defensive rookie of the year: Andrew Mukuba, Clem.
Rookie of the year: Van Dyke
Coach of the year: Dave Clawson, Wake Forest
Here’s a list of the players who would’ve been on one of the teams if they’d been nominated:
Trenton Simpson, Clem., linebacker
Nesta Jade Silvera, UM, defensive tackle
Mike Palmer, BC, safety
Joey Blount, UVA, safety
Jarrid Williams, UM, offensive tackle