{{ timeAgo('2021-11-28 17:29:19 -0600') }} football

My Take: All-ACC ballot

Pittsburgh's Kenny Pickett and Virginia's Brennan Armstrong were two of the top QBs in the ACC this season.
Conor O'Neill • DeaconsIllustrated
Publisher
@ConorONeill_DI

After a one-year hiatus, it was nice to be able to file All-ACC votes again.

And then it was as frustrating as I remember that schools don’t nominate all of their players and the ACC doesn’t allow us to write in votes.

But I digress.

Here’s the All-ACC ballot I filed:

First-team offense

QB – Kenny Pickett, Pitt

RBs – Sean Tucker, Syracuse | Mataeo Durant, Duke

WRs – Josh Downs, UNC | Dontayvion Wicks, UVA | A.T. Perry, WF

TE – Jelani Woods, UVA

All-purpose – Jordan Addison, Pitt.

OTs – Ikem Ekwonu, N.C. State | Zach Tom, WF

OGs – Zion Johnson, BC | Caleb Chandler, Lou.

C – Olusegun Oluwatimi, UVA

Florida State's Jermaine Johnson II was one of the ACC's best defensive players.
First-team defense

DEs – Jermaine Johnson II, FSU | Myles Murphy, Clem.

DTs – Calijah Kancey, Pitt. | Robert Cooper, FSU

LBs – Drake Thomas, N.C. State | Yasir Abdullah, Lou. | Mikel Jones, Syracuse

CBs – Mario Goodrich, Clem. | Josh DeBerry, BC

Safeties – Traveon Redd, WF | Andrew Mukuba, Clem.


First-team specialists

K – Nick Sciba, WF

P – Trenton Gill, N.C. State

Ret. – Zonovan Knight, N.C. State

Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman has had a record-breaking season.
Second-team offense

QB – Sam Hartman, WF

RBs – Jashaun Corbin, FSU | Ty Chandler, UNC

WRs – Jaquarii Roberson, WF | Charleston Rambo, UM | Emeka Emezie, N.C. State

TE – Marshon Ford, Lou.

All-purpose – Jahmyr Gibbs, GT

OTs – Jordan McFadden, Clem. | Matthew Bergeron, Syracuse

OGs – Christian Mahagony, BC | D.J. Scaife Jr., UM

C – Jack Wohlabaugh, Duke


Second-team defense

DEs – Rondell Bothroyd, WF | Habakkuk Baldonado, Pitt.

DTs – Raymond Vohasek, UNC | Jordan Williams, VT

LBs – Nick Jackson, UVA | SirVocea Dennis, Pitt. | Jeremiah Gemmel, UNC

CBs – Andrew Booth Jr., Clem. | Tyler Baker-Williams, N.C. State

Safeties – Juanyeh Thomas, GT | Jammie Robinson, FSU


Second-team specialists

K – B.T. Potter, Clem.

P – Lou Hedley, UM

Ret. – Jaylen Stinson, Duke

Boston College receiver Zay Flowers celebrates a touchdown against Florida State.
Third-team offense

QB – Brennan Armstrong, UVA

RBs – Zonovan Knight, N.C. State | Pat Garwo III, BC

WRs – Jake Bobo, Duke | Billy Kemp IV, UVA | Zay Flowers, BC

TE – Lucas Krull, Pitt

All-purpose – Keytaon Thompson, UVA

OTs – Luke Tenuta, VT | Ben Petrula, BC

OGs – Marcus McKethan, UNC | Jake Kradel, Pitt.

C – Michael Jurgens, WF


Third-team defense

DEs – Cody Roscoe, Syracuse | YaYa Diaby, Lou.

DTs – Corey Durden, N.C. State | DeWayne Carter, Duke

LBs – Phil Campbell III, Pitt. | Charlie Thomas, GT | Shaka Heyward, Duke

CBs – Caelen Carson, WF | Duce Chestnut, Syracuse

Safeties – Jaiden Woodbey, BC | Tanner Ingle, N.C. State


Third-team specialists

K – John Parker Romo, VT

P – Peter Moore, VT

Ret. – Tayvion Robinson, VT

Dave Clawson has Wake Forest at 10-2 and playing for the ACC championship this weekend.
Individual awards

Offensive player of the year: Kenny Pickett, Pitt.

Defensive player of the year: Jermaine Johnson II, FSU

Player of the year: Pickett

Offensive rookie of the year: Tyler Van Dyke, Miami

Defensive rookie of the year: Andrew Mukuba, Clem.

Rookie of the year: Van Dyke

Coach of the year: Dave Clawson, Wake Forest


Here’s a list of the players who would’ve been on one of the teams if they’d been nominated:

Trenton Simpson, Clem., linebacker

Nesta Jade Silvera, UM, defensive tackle

Mike Palmer, BC, safety

Joey Blount, UVA, safety

Jarrid Williams, UM, offensive tackle

