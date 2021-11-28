My Take: All-ACC ballot

After a one-year hiatus, it was nice to be able to file All-ACC votes again.

And then it was as frustrating as I remember that schools don’t nominate all of their players and the ACC doesn’t allow us to write in votes.

But I digress.

Here’s the All-ACC ballot I filed:

First-team offense

QB – Kenny Pickett, Pitt

RBs – Sean Tucker, Syracuse | Mataeo Durant, Duke

WRs – Josh Downs, UNC | Dontayvion Wicks, UVA | A.T. Perry, WF

TE – Jelani Woods, UVA

All-purpose – Jordan Addison, Pitt.

OTs – Ikem Ekwonu, N.C. State | Zach Tom, WF

OGs – Zion Johnson, BC | Caleb Chandler, Lou.

C – Olusegun Oluwatimi, UVA