Mustapha explains his decision to commit to WF
Wake Forest added former Richmond safety and North Carolina native Malik Mustapha as a 2021 commitment on Friday. He spoke with Deacons Illustrated about why he chose Wake Forest and what he brings...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news