Twelve months ago Michael James would probably be described as an athlete with a strong body who plays basketball. Over the course of one year, James has transformed into an athletic basketball player, with a strong frame.

The class of 2021 wing, who made the decision to transfer from Wekiva High School to Oak Ridge High School, can make shots with range, is a very good/above the rim finisher, active rebounder and defender. Whether he is blocking shots, taking charges, or scoring inside when matched up against a smaller defender, James has become a consistent and productive player.

We spoke with James, who listed his height and weight at “6-foot-6, around 200 pounds right now,” at the Summer Festival Team Camp in Apopka, FL. He told us that, since college coaches were allowed to call rising juniors, he has heard from USF, Wake Forest and FGCU and UCF. The Bulls called on the first day allowable, June 15, and became the first program to offer James.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

USF: They were just talking to me about my development. He was very proud of how I’m developing like my shot and my ball handling. He said he wanted to extend an offer to me and he said he was going to come see me in July at Peach State and he asked me what the rest of my schedule was. Coach Gregory came in and made a big difference. I’ve been on like three or four visits. I was at the Memphis game, when they went up on them like 20-0, they were really giving it to them. I came to some practices too. I like the culture they’re developing and I like the direction they’re headed. They had a very good season, they had 24 wins.

UCF: They just wanted to reach out to me and see how I was doing. They said they were going to start recruiting me and asked where I’m going to be (playing) in July.

Wake Forest: Coach Rex Walters really likes me, he’s a real funny dude. He was basically saying the same thing, like they were going to recruit me heavily and they wanted to see what my schedule was in July. He said they were going to come see me play soon.

WHAT’S NEXT & RIVALS’ REACTION

The next two opportunities for college recruiters to see James, who runs with the Nightrydas 16U travel team, will be July 11-14 at the Peach State Summer Showcase in Augusta, GA and July 23-28 at the NCAA youth development camp in Phoenix, AZ.

We expect his recruitment to gradually expand as his ball skills continue to improve because an athletic, attacking wing, who can make shots and has a good frame will always attract the attention of college coaches.