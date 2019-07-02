WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – The Wake Forest men's basketball team announced its 2019-20 non-conference schedule Tuesday (July 2), which includes four home games at the LJVM Coliseum.

Television broadcast designations and tip-off times have not been set yet and will be announced by the ACC at a later date, along with the conference schedule.

“With the ACC schedule expanding to 20 games this season, we have less opportunities to schedule non-conference games,” said head coach Danny Manning. “That makes it more important to use those limited dates to assemble a schedule that prepares us for the conference season. We believe this schedule strikes a balance between playing at home and on the road and includes a variety of opponents that will allow us to assess our team early in the season.”

After opening the season with a conference matchup at Boston College on Nov. 6, the Demon Deacons will host Columbia on Nov. 10 in their home opener. Wake Forest will host UNC Asheville on Nov. 13 before taking to the road for six straight games.

Wake Forest will make back-to-back trips down I-85 to Charlotte in mid-November. The Deacs will visit Charlotte on Nov. 17, marking the fourth consecutive year they have faced the 49ers. On Nov. 22, Wake Forest will play Davidson at the Spectrum Center, the home arena of the Charlotte Hornets.

Wake Forest will make its first trip to California in 11 seasons with the Wooden Legacy in Anaheim, held Nov. 28-Dec. 1. The bracket for the tournament will be announced later this summer. Arizona, College of Charleston, Long Beach State, Penn, Pepperdine, Providence and UCF join the Demon Deacons in the field.

After playing at Penn State on Dec. 4 in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge, the Demon Deacons conclude the non-conference schedule with a pair of home games. Wake Forest will host Xavier for the Skip Prosser Classic on Dec. 14 before playing North Carolina A&T in the non-conference finale on Dec. 21.

The conference schedule will be announced by the ACC at a later date. The Demon Deacons will have home games against Boston College, Clemson, Duke, Florida State, Georgia Tech, North Carolina, NC State, Notre Dame, Virginia and Virginia Tech. In addition to the season-opener at Boston College, Wake Forest will travel to Clemson, Duke, Louisville, Miami, North Carolina, NC State, Notre Dame, Pitt and Syracuse.