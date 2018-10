WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. –Sophomore forward Melo Eggleston has left the Wake Forest men’s basketball program. The 6-8 native of Suitland, Md., appeared in 21 games as a freshman in 2017-18, averaging 1.0 points and 1.1 rebounds in 5.0 minutes per game. Wake Forest opens the 2018-19 season on Nov. 2 with an exhibition contest against Belmont Abbey. The regular season begins on Nov. 10 as the Demon Deacons host North Carolina A&T.