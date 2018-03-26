ATLANTA -- One of three uncommitted players at the McDonald's All-American Game, five-star E.J. Montgomery is ready to make some moves.

The former Auburn commitment sat down for an in depth interview with Rivals.com where he discussed a variety of topics.

Montgomery talked about winter visits to Duke, Kentucky and North Carolina along with Tom Crean's efforts to get Georgia involved Montgomery also talks about his timeline for setting visits and making a decision. Others in the mix include Georgetown, Wake Forest and Vanderbilt.

