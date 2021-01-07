DeaconsIllustrated - McCollum transferring from Wake

Wake Forest underclassman defensive end Shamar McCollum announced his decision to transfer out of the Deacs program on Thursday night. McCollum played 274 snaps over his two seasons in Winston-Salem recording two sacks as a freshman. The former Rivals 250 defensive end was one of the highest regarded signings of the Dave Clawson era at Wake Forest.

In 2020, McCollum played in six games with his last appearance coming against North Carolina where he played a season-high 34 snaps.