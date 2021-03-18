DeaconsIllustrated - Massoud enters the portal

Wake Forest forward Ismael Massoud had a strange sophomore season filled with big scoring games like his 31-point, eight three-pointer game against Pitt in a Deacs' win and other nights where he struggled to connect from three and inside the arc. Overall he posted an 8.3 point per game average doubling his freshman season while his shooting stats remained somewhat static and not where he would want them.

With Steve Forbes at the helm, there were a lot of scheme changes and Massoud made the decision to hit the reset button and entered the transfer portal on Thursday.