It gives Wake Forest its second player in the 2023 class, joining Aaron Clark . Marion is a 6-8 wing from Denmark who visited Wake Forest last month.

Marion had offers from Xavier, Marquette, Boston College and Iona, among others.

Marion stands to be the fourth European player on next season’s roster, joining Cameron Hildreth and Matthew Marsh (both England) and Bobi Klintman (Sweden).

He looks like a comparable player to Klintman, the 6-10 freshman who’s come on lately for the Deacons. The main difference is that while Klintman played his final season of high school basketball in the U.S., Marion is playing in a Danish league this year.

This also means the Deacons are down to one open scholarship for next season — though that’s dependent on every current player who has eligibility returning (Tyree Appleby and Daivien Williamson are the only ones in their final seasons).