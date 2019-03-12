Manning says he expects to return for 2019-20
CHARLOTTE, NC- With a new boss taking over in less than two months, Wake Forest coach Danny Manning coming off an 11-20 season with one of the youngest teams in college basketball said he expects t...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news